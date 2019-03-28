5 Powerful Tips on How to Boost the Domain Authority of Your Business Website

Google’s algorithm changes so frequently it’s hard to stay on top of the best SEO practices. Backlinks and targeted keywords can no longer carry your website to the top search position as they have in the past. Of the myriad factors that determine your website’s search engine ranking, domain authority is the leading contributor.

A high domain authority will increase your search engine ranking. And as any good marketer knows, high ranking nets increased page traffic and customer conversions.

Broaden your SEO strategy and boost your business with these five simple tips to increase domain authority.

What Is Domain Authority?

On a scale of 1 to 100, domain authority is a score that measures the overall strength of your website. The higher the score, the higher the probability your website will rank better in Google’s search results.

Your domain authority reflects the efficacy of your SEO strategy. But it’s also determined by factors unrelated to SEO methods, such as the health and functionality of your website.

Want to Increase Domain Authority?

Then you’d better be in for the long haul. Since domain authority relies on over 40 factors, a comprehensive approach is required. In the marketing world, we like to think that comprehensive is a fun way of saying time-consuming.

Take note of your website’s domain authority before you implement these new practices so you’ll be able to measure which approach makes the biggest improvements. For reference, the average DA score is 45.

Ready to increase your domain authority? Here are five simple steps to get started.

1. Build Great Links

The higher your domain authority, the more credible your website. When Google sees an external link bringing traffic to your site, they take that as a website vouching for your credibility. External links from sites with a better reputation will have a greater impact on your domain authority.

One way you can encourage external links is to make content worth linking to. Well-written blogs with worthwhile information are likely to be cited across your niche. But that takes a lot of time, research, and dedication.

As an alternative to content marketing, perform a cursory search. When your company is mentioned on other sites, that’s a fantastic opportunity for an external link. Reach out to the site’s owner and ask if they can provide a link in the anchor text of your company’s name.

2. Avoid Google Penalties

Not all links are created equal. Google has brought the hammer down on domains that provide paid links. These toxic links have a significant negative effect on your domain authority.

Never paid for external links? Don’t sigh in relief just yet. Google is suspicious of sites with poor domain authority and little traffic. If these sites link to your domain, they could harm your domain authority score. External links from gambling or loan sites also impact your domain authority.

Contact these sites and ask them to remove the external links. Once done, your score will no longer be hampered by penalties.

3. Hook Your Traffic

It’s not all about SEO. Getting a lot of traffic and links to your site? There’s much more to domain authority.

If your site has a high bounce rate, Google assumes the information or service you provide isn’t worthwhile. Once you get the traffic, you need to hook it. Don’t inundate your landing pages with too many ads or pop-ups as you’ll scare away traffic. Make sure your links also bring people to the information they were looking for.

Your site’s performance is also a huge factor. If it takes too long to load, your traffic won’t bother to wait to get to the information.

Beyond the bounce rate, the longer you keep traffic on your site, the better it looks on Google’s end. Longer blog posts with interesting internal links can hook your traffic and increase the time they dwell on your domain.

It’s not easy to compose massive blog posts that are worth reading all the way through. Consider DA50 Blogger Outreach to boost your domain authority.

4. Don’t Forget Mobile

The future is mobile. If traffic is bouncing from your mobile page, that will have a serious effect on your domain authority. Mobile visitors who have to wait five seconds for your website to load are 90% more likely to bounce.

Don’t weigh your mobile site down with massive images. Ensure your mobile site is slim and user-friendly. Remember that you want your visitors to stay as long as possible. Once mobile users reach your site, it should have an easy-to-read layout that encourages a long visit.

5. Be Social (Media)

Social signals are one of the big factors that determine a website’s domain authority. Don’t overlook social media. Along with publicizing your website and business, use social media as a platform to gather an audience.

Google will take note as social media users interact with you and share your content. This will ultimately improve your domain authority.

Social media management is oftentimes even more demanding than content marketing, but don’t skimp. Create “sticky” social media content that encourages users to share and interact. Also, consider implementing some lightweight social media plugins on your website.

Be Number One

As you increase domain authority, your website will coast towards that coveted number one search position and the traffic that comes with it.

Remember to be patient. These domain authority techniques will improve your standing, but your authority score may only increase by a few points every month.

