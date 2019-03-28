Why It Matters: The Importance Of Website Design For Small Business

Some people still think of the internet as a waste of money — as if pouring money into a website will never pay off. These people are living in the past when people would learn about businesses from television or from their friends. Those times are over and to succeed as a small business, you need a good website.

Having a good website design for small business stores will do more than just give you a web presence. It attracts customers to you and makes them curious about your business. Having a decent web design will impress your customers and demonstrate that you’re committed to your business.

Nobody would work with someone who keeps their storefront messy since it shows they don’t care about what they do. In essence, your website is like a digital storefront. Keep it looking nice and running smoothly to keep your customers coming in!

Keep reading below to learn how to make a good website for your small business!

A Website Is Like A Storefront

When you start a website, it’s like you’re opening a new shop or office for your business. The internet is basically a large digital market, and websites act as places people can visit to do business. Just because it’s online doesn’t mean your office should be any less important to you.

It certainly isn’t any less important to your visitors.

Your website can be the first thing they see from you, and it’s your only chance to make a first impression with new customers. You have, at most, 15 seconds to make people interested in you when they first open your homepage. That means you need to pour time and effort into making it look good, or your website simply won’t work.

Having A Website Lets You Centralize Marketing

A website that doesn’t work will doom more than just your business prospects. It can jeopardize your marketing strategy and tarnish your reputation within your industry. And without a good marketing strategy and with a bad reputation, you will not be able to do business.

Yet, with a good website, you have the chance to measure your marketing campaign’s success rate. You can gauge the success of your branding strategy by looking at your engagement or retention rate. When you don’t have to worry if people will leave because of poor web design, you can measure your advertising campaign’s success by looking at the traffic to your website.

A website that’s well designed will do more for you than just open a digital storefront. It can be an invaluable tool to measure the effectiveness of your marketing and a way to tell how your customers see you. You just need to know which metrics to look at.

Good Website Design For Small Business Is Easy

Just because you’re designing a website for a small business doesn’t mean the basics of good design changes. Good websites do what they’re supposed to do — it’s as simple as that. And when you make a website for a small business, your goal should be to engage your customers and give people a new way to reach you.

Model your website off of ones from similar businesses. Don’t use Facebook or Reddit as your inspiration when you start forming your first ideas for what you want to make. If you want, there are affordable web design for small business solutions which will make sure you don’t fall into that trap. Don’t pretend to be some other company and make your website function in a way it’s not supposed to.

Instead, to make a good website you should first focus on making a website that works. Then, you can get into the design aspects and make it flash. And to learn how to do that, keep reading below!

Make Your Logo Noticeable, Not Obstructive

One of the most important parts of any website is having your logo noticeable at almost all times. You put work into your logo and it probably means something to you; why wouldn’t you be proud of it? Most businesses put their logo in the top left corner of all webpages since it’s also visible that way.

If it’s in the top left corner, it’s also not intruding on your user’s experience with your website. It’s okay to be proud of your logo, it’s not okay to make it the center of your whole website. Make it small and noticeable, and be sure to give it a function. Most people link their logo to their homepage, but as long it does something, you’re fine.

Catch Eyes As Well As Traffic

The color palette you choose for your website matters more than you realize. Color communicates more about your business and how you handle it than any page of copy ever will. A dark color scheme may give you a professional, sleek, and efficient aura. It could also make a mysterious, enigmatic, or untrustworthy impression.

When you finish your website, the first thing that should pop out at you are the colors. A flashy, bright palette may be appropriate for a business like an event planner. Yet, writers and marketers may want to stick with neutral palettes that naturally draw users’ attention to other things, like the logo or a contact button.

Keep In Your Brand

There’s nothing worse than when customers feel fooled when they arrive at your website. As a small business, you should have established a unique brand that demonstrates your professional values. It should have a unique theme which resonates with the people who come across it on social media, or at events.

Your customers expect your website to have the same brand identity. For example, if your social media promises edginess, and your website gives users professionalism, you’ll only have managed to alienate people. They’ll feel lied to and as a result, will be less likely to do business with you.

Having A Good Website Is Fundamental

In the modern business world, having a good website is one of the most fundamental parts of success. Without one, you’ll never break past your local market and reach the people who actually need you. Your customers may not know how to reach you, and you’ll end up being a ghost in the business world.

Yet, it’s also not enough to just have a website. Having a good website design for small business will keep it competitive. Competition is the most basic part of any market; if you’re not competitive in one, you’re not succeeding.

Yet, it's also not enough to just have a website. Having a good website design for small business will keep it competitive. Competition is the most basic part of any market; if you're not competitive in one, you're not succeeding.