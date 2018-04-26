How to Choose the Right Business Location

Imagine being inside a store that’s buzzing with customers and people are buying everything off the shelves. Employees are friendly and helpful and the owner is going around introducing themselves to all the new faces.

That could be you and your business.

Sounds like a dream, right? On the contrary, that could be your reality.

All it takes is the right business location. Being in a good location can bring the opportunity to earn more money.

Let’s make this dream a reality by going over the key points to choosing the right company location.

Here we go!

Go Where the People Are

When it comes to creating a business from the ground up, you should have some idea of what your demographic looks like. Whether they’re young or old, mothers or not, you need to be where they’re at.

It’s a good idea to survey a local census report in your area. This will ensure you get the right information when it comes to the type of customers surrounding your future business location.

Consider Foot Traffic

For small businesses, foot traffic is essential. People may not know you like they do big-box retailers.

That’s why it’s important to scout for a company location that gets a good amount of foot traffic.

People are already shopping there so they may stop in to see what you offer. It provides an opportunity to gain more customers.

If you've chosen a spot that doesn't receive a lot of traffic, consider bringing your business to where they are. You get all the benefits of an office space but on the go!

How Much Competition is There?

If you’re in an over-saturated market like the food industry or fashion retail, it can be hard finding the perfect spot.

Unless your business is very niche-specific, it’s up to you whether or not you want to place yourself in an area with lots of competitors. If so, this is where marketing strategies come in handy.

Accessibility

Along with your building, consider the parking space. And also how easy it is to reach your new place.

Customers won’t want to hike up a hill or through multiple parking lots to get to you. If you’re building your place from the ground up, make sure there’s plenty of parking and preferably in front of the building for those with disabilities.

Assess Distance Between Other Businesses

While we discussed competition earlier, you may want to consider the number of businesses that differ from yours. But don’t think of it as a bad thing–it can actually play to your advantage.

Think of it more as a networking opportunity. If your two businesses could work together, consider referring one another to your customers.

Customization

In some states and cities, painting outside walls or hanging signs could be a violation. Strip malls, for example, abide by strict rules that may prevent you from standing out from the competition.

If that bothers you, consider a standalone location or one that allows for better customization.

It’s best to get this situation assessed before buying/renting the building.

The Perfect Business Location is Waiting

Once you’ve picked the right business location, act on it right away. It could be the difference between gaining more customers or losing money.

Looking for more business advice?