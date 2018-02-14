7 Ways You Can Use Youtube SEO Hacks to Market Your Pest Control Business

Growing your online presence will be easy once you learn from us the best ways you can use Youtube to market your pest control company.

Pest control may not be a sexy topic to your audience, but that doesn’t mean search engines won’t find your content attractive. If you want to share the love of pest control through SEO, you’ll want to use YouTube as a primary outpost.

YouTube is now the second largest search engine in the world, dominating all other search outlets except Google. Consumers watch over 500 million hours of YouTube videos daily, while a third of online engagement is spent watching video content.

Clearly, video has become more than a passing digital marketing trend, and its potential as an SEO marketing tool is too great to ignore.

If you want to tap into consumers’ love of video to boost your pest control business, you’ll most certainly want to use YouTube SEO as a marketing vehicle. Here’s how you can get started:

Understand YouTube’s Ranking Signals

Just like traditional search engines, YouTube has its own set of ranking signals (though they’re not nearly as complex as Google’s). YouTube considers dozens of elements when determining rank. It’s their game and their rules, and you need to learn how to play.

One of the most important items is the title of your video. Every video needs to include a keyword that your viewers are most likely using to search for content like yours. Here you’ll need to master the art of being concise while also being descriptive.

In addition, you’ll want to include that same keyword (and others) in your video description.

Other top ranking factors include the number of views, video shares, audience engagement, and the strength of your channel.

In one respect, it’s a numbers game. The more people that view your video, the better chance you have of boosting these ranking components.

However, views will never be a substitute for content quality. If you primarily focus on creating the best possible content when you use YouTube, views and engagement should naturally follow.

Don’t Skimp on Your Video Description

Your video’s description is one of the biggest opportunities to get your content to stand out.

Remember, Google and YouTube can’t watch or listen to your video to gauge its quality. This means that algorithms must rely on text data and user engagement to measure its validity.

Don’t think of creating a super long video description as a hassle. Rather, think of it as your chance to help search engines learn as much as they can about your content.

The more you write, the more keywords (including long-tail keywords) you can use.

Explore Video Keywords

It’s important to include keywords into your video title and description, but not just any keyword will do.

The keywords you choose should be conducive to video rather than blog posts.

For example, the keyword “best rat poison” or “best rodenticide” will likely turn up product recommendations or articles in Google — not videos.

However, using “how to” keywords (Go-Forth Pest Control has perfected this art) or something similar can give you a better chance of finding users who want to see how to perform such a procedure.

If you aren’t sure if your keyword is the best option for video, test it for yourself. If video results pop up on the first SERP, then there’s a good chance your video could rank for that keyword.

Use YouTube Videos on Other Channels

To boost viewership, post your videos on your website and other social channels. The more people you have watching your content, the quicker you can boost some of your social ranking factors.

In addition, you can post videos to online communities, such as Quora or Reddit.

There’s a Reddit group or Quora question for just about every topic. If you can find a relevant place within these communities to share your content, then, by all means, you should.

That’s not to say you should drop link bombs all over a website simply because you can. People asking questions about house painting will care nothing about your pest control videos, and your invasion into their space may reflect poorly on your brand.

Wherever you share your videos, make sure you’re providing relevant value to the audience.

Enrich Your Playlists with Keywords

YouTube allows you to create playlists to organize your content by topic. For example, if you create a video series for pest control prevention, you could place all of the videos in the series into a playlist.

Just like your videos, every playlist needs a title. Including keywords into each playlist title helps your audience navigate your channel to find things that interest them.

It also helps YouTube’s search algorithm better understand your video’s content.

The more context you can provide, the better chance you have of ranking for what users are looking for.

Ask Your Audience for Engagement

Video engagement doesn’t just happen by accident. Users who enjoy your content won’t always Like your video or subscribe to your channel unless you ask them to do so.

You can encourage engagement by adding a simple request at the end of each video. Tell your audience to Like your video or leave a comment. Also, ask them to subscribe to your channel to boost your audience numbers.

Do this with every video to avoid missing engagement opportunities.

Add Captions to Every Video

Captions for YouTube videos are gaining popularity for two reasons:

First, they help create a better user experience. Some viewers prefer to watch video without sound for myriad reasons. Including a transcript of your video’s spoken content ensures they don’t miss a single word you’re saying.

And second, this text file provides more text for search engines to comb.

A study from Discovery Digital Networks concluded that captioned videos earned an average of 7.32% more views than non-captioned ones.

In Closing

It takes some finessing, but it’s entirely possible (and practical) to use YouTube for your pest control marketing strategy.

Video is an increasingly important part of social media, and that’s not expected to change anytime soon. The sooner you can learn how to leverage it, the longer you can enjoy its benefits.

