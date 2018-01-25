5 Digital Marketing Trends You Need to Be Aware Of

Keeping up with marketing trends is essential if you want your business to gain exposure. Here are 5 digital marketing trends you need to be aware of.

Global social media audiences surpassed 2 billion in 2016. Digital marketing is more important than ever for growing your successful business. But with how fast the online landscape changes, it’s essential to stay on top of digital marketing trends so you don’t get left behind.

Here are 5 marketing trends you need to know right now to stay ahead of the digital game.

Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing is the cheat code of the marketing world. Typically, you’d put in the blood, sweat, and tears needed to build your brand’s reputation from scratch. Influencer marketing gives you the option of leveraging someone else’s hard-won follower base.

Marketing via influencers is one of the largest growing marketing strategies. Pairing with strong influencers in your market builds your credibility. It also boosts your social proof. Both are essential for brand success in the digital age.

Content Marketing

Content has been king for some time now and it’s not giving up its crown anytime soon.

Whether you’re pushing a service (like our small business forum) or the latest tech gadgets (like SentelTech’s spy watch), attracting customers through content is one of the smartest ways to market.

Now, more than ever, audiences are craving relevant, informative, and engaging content. People are more switched on than ever to ham-fisted advertising methods. They need their marketing to give them something before they make the decision to engage with it.

Social Messaging and Private Circles

Social media is going private. WhatsApp has over a billion users, Snapchat blew past 60 million daily users in 2016. More and more, the spotlight of public-facing profiles is losing its shine.

People are turning inwards, valuing closer social circles and private chat feeds.

What does this mean for marketers? Personalization, personal assistants, and chatbots are the way forward. Users need to feel like you’re a friend more than a company or brand. It can be a tricky balance to strike, but done right can boost your marketing campaigns through the roof.

Geofencing

Geofencing is the newest, shiniest tool in your mobile marketing toolbelt. It’s the practice of marketing to people within a certain locale. It works through the use of global positioning (GPS) or radio frequency identification (RFID).

Through Geofencing you can target people around stores or venues. People can get sale information straight to their mobile.

It’s also an excellent way to build on your customer relationships. You can offer helpful geographic specific content to users unfamiliar with an area.

Live Video

Video has long been one of the strongest tools in a marketer’s arsenal. Done well, video content is engaging, powerful and capable of delivering a wealth of information in a matter of seconds.

But where video is a marketing powerhouse, live video goes leaps and bounds further.

“Going live” allows an audience to feel a part of the advertising journey. It also humanizes a brand and opens the door to live interaction.

Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube all offer live functionality. You’d be a fool to overlook this jewel of digital marketing.

Digital Marketing Trends Are Ever-Changing

The digital marketing landscape is ever-changing. As new apps are developed, old apps are overhauled, and audiences become more marketing savvy, it’s all important you stay on top of the latest digital marketing trends.

With these 5 points, your business will stride into 2018 with its best foot forward.

Want to learn more about your modern audience? Here’s a guide to marketing your small business to millennials.