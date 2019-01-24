It’s a Matter of Money: Why Does Local Search Marketing Matter in Your Business?

Every business makes the mistake of focusing too much on competition across the world and not enough on the competition next door. It’s an easy way to get yourself into hot water and lose out on potential clients – and that’s not what you want.

When it comes to leads, your local search marketing is every bit as important as any other SEO tactic you use. When you use it right, you’ll bring in all sorts of clients in your neighborhood and increasing profits.

How is that, exactly? Well, we’re glad you asked.

Why Local Search Marketing Is so Important

Here are a few reasons why incorporating local marketing strategy is something you need to start doing right now. Keep reading to find out more.

Google Capitalizes on It

Everyone knows about the big tycoon named Google. Not everyone knows that it has a soft spot for local keyword searches.

When people look up a product or a service, they’re bound to locate the closest outlet to them. After all, why go farther to get the same items you can get close by?

Google knows that people search like this, and for that reason, they’re prone to pull up the closest results for anyone’s search. If you aren’t playing the local search game, you’re going to be left out.

Reap the advantages of Google’s algorithms and use the local search tools to your favor.

Your Reviews Become Much More Important

How presentable your company looks, handles clients, and manages the facility are just a few of the things that people will see when they look up your business. If any of these are subpar, it will show up in your reviews.

For small businesses, these reviews are super important. No one from the other side of the U.S. is going to care about the reviews that people give your company, but those in the area will.

By caring about local marketing strategy, you can increase the number of locals that see you online, and they’ll see all the local reviews that go with it.

They can then contribute to the reviews, which would then make you more noticeable, which would then generate more reviews…see where this is going?

People Can Get in Touch with You

When you tailor yourself to local searches, those looking for your product or service can see your name, number, location, and hours available, among other things. They can even call you directly on the smartphone.

If you aren’t listed as under the local businesses, you might as well not exist…because according to Google, you won’t.

Showcase that you exist and your services are available by using local search. You’ll be glad you did.

