Jovial Jobs: The 10 Best Companies to Work at in 2019

The competition among applicants vying for a single job can be incredibly tough. Not all companies are created equal, however.

If you’re a strong candidate with experience in the right field, however, the world can be your oyster. This list of the best companies to work at might be the perfect place for you to begin your job search.

If you hate your job and feel ready to begin your search for a fresh start, you’ve come to the right place. Read on to learn more about the 10 best companies to work at this year.

Making the Move

If you’re considering a switch from your current workplace, you’re not alone. Most employed individuals who are looking to leave their current workplaces do so for a variety of reasons.

This could be because the company they’re currently working at doesn’t provide them enough career opportunities. You may also feel that your current employer doesn’t compensate you properly for your work.

Other reasons include poor workplace values, a too demanding schedule or the absence of benefits like healthcare. Because workers spend such a large portion of their lives in the workplace, it’s important to love your job and your employer.

There are many benefits to having happy employees as well. Employers who have employees that feel valued are likely to produce higher quality deliverables.

Google, for example, has been a long time leader in making the workplace a more employee friendly environment. Snack stations, for instance, are never more than a few steps away from employees.

This creates an environment where employees are less likely to take a break to eat a snack or get distracted by conversations with a collegue on the way to the breakroom.

Ranking the Best Companies to Work At

Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, is a great source for information on what companies rank highest with employees. Every year, Glassdoor hosts the Annual Employees’ Choice Awards to honor the Best Places to Work at across North America and some parts of Europe.

During Glassdoor’s awarding last year conducted in December of last year, Bain & Company took the cake. Bain & Company’s winning score of 4.6 topped the list of the best company to work at in 2019. They were no stranger to the honor, however. Bain & Co. was happy to return to the top of the list and reclaim their winning spot after first claiming in 2017.

Glassdoor Employees Awards are based on employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback. They were asked to complete a company review regarding their work, employer and work environment over the past year.

Glassdoor analyzed company reviews by taking into consideration different variables such as the overall rating of the company, the career opportunities they provide, compensation and benefits, company’s culture and values, management, work-life balance, six-month business outlook and the willingness of the respondents to recommend the organization to a friend or relative.

Moving on to the most important part of our article today, here are the 10 best places to work according to Glassdoor:

Bain & Company

Glassdoor Rating: 4.6

Industry: Management Consulting

Bain & Co. is a management consulting firm. We would wager a guess that much of their success comes from practicing what they preach. They have consistently ranked on the Glassdoor’s list for the past several years.

Their employees are highly satisfied with the company, as they are provided with a supportive workplace and managers who offer help that is required along the way. This helps Bain & Co. to create a conducive and fun work environment for their employees.

Further, this company is committed to investing in its employees. This is a strategic move that helps create both happy and well-trained employees.

Employees say that they are also properly compensated for their work, so it’s not surprising to see why so many of their employees choose to work for Bain & Co. for decades.

Overall, what makes Bain & Company a great firm is their consistency. They’re a great representation of that it means to integrate corporate values and integrity into the workplace.

Zoom Video Communications

Glassdoor Rating: 4.5

Industry: Communications

Zoom video communications is a company on the rise. Zoom has quickly ‘zoomed’ up the ranks from its place at spot number to 5 at the 2017 Glassdoor’s Annual Employees Choice. Today, Zoom currently ranks as the second most desirable place to work at, according to employees.

Zoom Video Communications provides quality remote conferencing services and other communication software designed for video conferencing, online meetings, chats, and mobile collaboration.

Their employees seem to be very satisfied to be working at Zoom. Because of the employee-friendly company values, people working at Zoom work to foster collaboration and efficiency in the workplace.

Zoom is a great example of a company that is rapidly growing but hasn’t left its employees feeling hung out to dry. If you’re an adaptable employee that can roll with the punches, this might just be the perfect place for you to apply.

Looking for more example of great places to work? Check out some of these great options:

Healthy You Vending: Glassdoor Rating: 4.8 Industry: Food Service

In-N-Out Burger Glassdoor Rating: 4.5 Industry: Food Service

Procore Technologies Glassdoor Rating: 4.5 Industry: Food Service

Boston Consulting Group Glassdoor Rating: 4.5 Industry: Management Consulting

LinkedIn Glassdoor Rating: 4.5 Industry: Social Media

Facebook Glassdoor Rating: 4.5 Industry: Social Media

Google Glassdoor Rating: 4.4 Industry: Internet Services

lululemon Glassdoor Rating: 4.4 Industry: Apparel

Southwest Airlines Glassdoor Rating: 4.4 Industry: Transportation

If you’re looking to start your job search, don’t be disappointed if you don’t hear back from any of these highly desirable companies. There are many great choices that could be a perfect fit for you.

Take time to consider your own values before applying for your next job. Finding a workplace that feels like a perfect fit may be the greatest gift you can give yourself.

Want to Learn More?

If you’re on the hunt for the best companies to work at, we’re here to help! Visit our website for more great workplace insight.

Regardless of rather you’re an employer or a would-be employee, our site can offer you the help you need to create the perfect workplace environment.