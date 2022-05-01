7 Steps to Improve Your Small Business Digital Marketing Results



According to research, small businesses make up 99.7% of all employer firms in the US, employing nearly half of the private workforce. However, they also have a high failure rate, with about 30% of small businesses failing within the first two years. One of the main reasons for small business failures is a lack of marketing knowledge and understanding. In today’s digital world, small businesses need to be proactive and invest in digital marketing to reach new customers and grow their businesses. Here are seven small business digital marketing steps you can for successful digital marketing results: 1. Build Your Buyer Personas One of the first steps in creating a successful digital marketing campaign is to understand who your target audience is. This means taking the time to build buyer personas. A buyer persona takes into account factors such as age, gender, job title, interests, and pain points. Creating one helps you understand your target audience better so that you can create content that appeals to them. It also allows you to segment your email list and target ads more effectively. If you’re not sure where to start, here are some questions to help you build your buyer personas: Who is your ideal customer?

What are their demographics?

What are their interests?

What are their pain points?

What content do they consume?

Where do they hang out online? With the right target market in mind, creating engaging and compelling content will be the easier part. 2. Take Advantage of Video Marketing In today’s digital age, video marketing is one of the most powerful tools you can use to reach your target audience. People love watching videos, and they’re a great way to convey information in an engaging and entertaining way. According to HubSpot, including a video on a landing page can increase conversions by 86%. Not sure where to start? Try creating a product tour or an Explainer Video that introduces your brand and tells your story. You can also create how-to videos, share customer testimonials, or give a behind-the-scenes look at your business. 3. Create Compelling Content Content is still king when it comes to small business digital marketing. Creating compelling, original content is one of the best ways to reach your target audience and engage them. When creating content, you need to keep in mind what your audience wants to see. What are their interests? What are their pain points? What kind of content do they consume? Some of the most popular types of content include: Blog posts

How-to guides

Infographics

Videos

Podcasts

Ebooks Remember, the key is to create relevant and interesting content for your target audience. If you can do that, you’ll be on your way to success. 4. Master Social Selling Social media is a powerful platform for small businesses. It allows you to connect with your target audience, build relationships, and drive sales. One of the best ways to take advantage of social media is to use it for social selling. Social selling is using social media to build relationships and drive sales. It’s a great way to connect with potential customers and create a sales pipeline. Here are some digital marketing tips for social selling: Find your target audience on social media

Connect with them by liking and commenting on their posts

Share their content to help them grow their reach

Offer helpful advice and resources

Ask questions to get to know them better

Send personal messages to connect on a deeper level

Offer discounts and promotions Social selling is a great way to connect with your target audience and drive sales. If you can master it, you’ll be well on your way to success. 5. Optimize Your Website for SEO One of the most important aspects of digital marketing is search engine optimization (SEO). SEO is the process of optimizing your website for Google and other search engines. The goal of SEO is to rank higher in the search results so that you can get more traffic to your website. To do this, you need to make sure your website is optimized for search engines. Here are some tips for optimizing your website for SEO: Use keyword-rich titles and descriptions

Use relevant keywords throughout your content

Optimize your images with keywords

Create backlinks to your website

Use social media to promote your content Apart from SEO, there is so much that goes into creating the best website, such as having the right UX design, easy navigation, and compelling content. Most of these require professional assistance like web design and UX design services. 6. Use Email Marketing to Your Advantage Email marketing is one of the most effective small business digital marketing strategies. According to research, email marketing has an ROI of 4,200%. That means for every $1 you spend on email marketing; you can expect to make $42 back. Email marketing is a great way to connect with your target audience and drive sales. It allows you to send personalized messages to your subscribers. Here are some tips for email marketing: Build a list of subscribers

Segment your list into different groups

Personalize your messages

Send targeted messages to each group

Use a call to action in your emails

Measure your results Email marketing is a powerful tool that you should be taking advantage of. If you can follow these tips, you’ll be well on your way to success. 7. Leverage Voice Search Voice search is a relatively new technology that’s becoming more and more popular. Voice search allows users to search for things by speaking into their devices. Here are some tips for optimizing your website for voice search: Use long-tail keywords

Optimize your content for natural language

Structure your content in an easily digestible format

Use schema markup

Optimize your website for mobile Voice search is a powerful tool that small businesses should leverage to improve their digital marketing results. By optimizing their website for voice search, they can ensure that potential customers easily find their content. An In-depth Guide to Small Business Digital Marketing Small business digital marketing can be a great way to connect with more customers and grow your business. By following these seven steps, you can create a digital marketing plan that’ll help you achieve your desired results. That said, if you need help getting started or want more ideas, don’t hesitate to reach out to a professional digital marketing agency. With the right team in your corner, you can take your small business to the next level. We hope you loved this blog post. For more interesting content, keep reading our articles.



