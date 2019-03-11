Social Media Management Tips: 10 of the Best Tools for 2019

More than three-fourths of small businesses in the U.S. currently rely on social media to help them drive sales.

It’s not enough just to use social media, though. You need to make sure you’re using it correctly.

There are tons of social media management tips floating around out there that can help you build your online presence.

One of the best tips is to make sure you’re using the right management tools. There are lots of tools that can help you schedule your posts, plan your content, and more.

Read on to learn about ten incredible social media management tools that you ought to start using.

1. Agorapulse

Agorapulse is one of many social media marketing tools designed to help businesses manage their accounts efficiently.

It makes it easy for you to personalize the content you’re sharing—be it blog posts, infographics, videos, or just about anything else—so that it appeals to the people using a specific social media platform.

With Agorapulse, you can also schedule your posts in advance and reschedule your posts on a regular basis.

This tool also allows you to keep track of comments and conversations on various platforms all in one place, so there’s no need to continue switching from app to app to communicate with your followers.

2. Post Planner

If you need help planning your social media content, Post Planner is the perfect tool for you.

Post planner allows you to create and curate high-quality, relevant content with your followers on a consistent basis.

The really cool thing about this tool is that it provides you with a rating for your posts before you share them.

You can tweak your posts as much as necessary to ensure a five-star rating before you hit the “Publish” button.

3. Hootsuite

Hootsuite is one of the most popular social media management tools on the market and for good reason. It makes it easy for businesses to juggle multiple social media accounts all from one easy-to-navigate dashboard.

With Hootsuite, you can find, manage, and schedule all of your social media content in the most efficient way possible. Hootsuite actually allows you to schedule hundreds of posts all at one time.

Hootsuite secures your passwords, too, and saves all your content in the cloud, so you never have to worry about anything getting lost or going unsaved.

4. Buffer

Buffer is another popular social media management tool. This tool lets you schedule and post content automatically on various social media platforms.

There’s also a Buffer browser extension that lets you add content to your posts while you’re browsing online.

Buffer makes it easy for you to stay relevant online, and it also provides you with information about how your posts are performing.

Buffer is a collaborative platform as well, and you can add up to 25 people to work with you on managing your business’s posts.

5. Lithium

Lithium is a great tool that makes it easy for brands to connect with their customers.

In addition to the basic posting and scheduling features, Lithium also allows you to monitor conversations people are having about your brand.

As you probably know, engagement is key if you want to stay relevant on social media and build brand loyalty.

Lithium makes it easy for you to jump into conversations and engage with followers and potential customers without having to switch from app to app.

6. Socialbakers

If you want to get to know your audience better, you need Socialbakers.

Socialbakers uses artificial intelligence to understand your audience’s behavior.

With this tool, you can learn more about your audience and get a clear idea of what kind of content they want to see from you.

Socialbakers also lets you manage your posts and publish them from one dashboard. It provides you with instant reports on your social media performance, too.

7. SocialOomph

If you’re working with a limited budget and can’t afford to pay a monthly fee for a social media management tool, SocialOomph is an excellent tool to consider.

It has a free plan that still provides you with lots of helpful features. You can use SocialOomph to schedule your posts and track their performance.

The tool’s features are geared mainly toward managing your Twitter account, but you can still use it to keep track of your posts on other platforms.

8. Followerwonk

If you want to get to know your audience in more detail, Followerwonk is a great free tool to consider.

Followerwonk helps you to dig into people’s Twitter bios and compare accounts to find relevant and well-known influencers.

You can then analyze your followers and contrast those who follow you with those who follow your competitors. This lets you curate content that will be most relevant to your followers.

You can also see which kinds of posts help you gain followers and which posts cause you to lose followers.

9. Tagboard

If you’re interested in social media analytics and gathering information about your audience, Tagboard is another great tool to use.

Tagboard allows you to use hashtags to gather data from several different platforms and figure out which posts are performing the best.

It also provides you with real-time notifications to help you track your posts’ performance as soon as they’ve been published.

10. Zoho Social

Zoho Social does a great job of helping businesses manage multiple profiles, schedule posts in advance, and collaborate with other team members.

It also has a keyword search feature that helps you create content based on the information people are already searching for online.

Zoho Social offers a free plan that allows you to manage one brand and gain access to their browser plugin, so it’s a good option for new businesses that don’t have a lot of cash flow yet.

Need More Social Media Management Tips?

As you can see, there are many different tools that you can use to manage your social media posts and simplify your social media marketing strategy.

If you’re using the right tools to stay on top of your business’s social media presence, you’re already on the right track. Don’t stop here, though!

Are you interested in learning other social media management tips and strategies? If so, head to the Marketing section of our site today.

You’ll find all kinds of helpful articles here on everything from Facebook calls to action to the benefits of using Instagram as part of your social media marketing plan.