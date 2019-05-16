Why Brand Marketing is Important for Your Small Business

Color increases brand recognition by 80%. Brand marketing is the most crucial thing you’ll ever do for your business.

Every time you market your brand, you’re presenting your brand to consumers. Maintaining consistent brand presentation across all platforms increases revenue by up to 23%.

Marketing your brand will encourage consumers to spend more cash on your business. Think of what you could do with that increased revenue.

Here’s what else you should know about the importance of branding:

Brand Image

When you’re building a brand, it’s important to promote a positive brand image through marketing. Your brand image consists of the impressions current and potential customers hold about your business.

Your brand image is why it’s also important to choose the perfect domain name for your business.

Successful marketing efforts will improve people’s perceptions of your brand. Quality marketing also increases brand visibility and brand recall. People will not only see your brand more often, but they’ll remember it as well.

When someone remembers a brand, they often mention that brand to others. Recommendations are powerful because they improve your brand’s reputation.

Plus, more recommendations result in more sales. Speaking of sales:

Brand Marketing Increases Brand Value

Strong company branding increases brand value. Brand value is a brand’s financial worth. Consumers are willing to spend more money on a business with a strong brand.

The extra revenue you’ll get justifies every cent you spend on brand marketing. The ROI alone is worth it.

Brand value is also important if you’re selling your business.

Brand Recognition

Marketing your brand helps your business stand out from the competition. This increases brand recognition.

Consistent branding is the key to brand recognition. It usually takes 5 to 7 brand impressions for a consumer to remember your brand. The more consistent your brand impressions are, the less impressions consumers will need to recall your brand.

Brand colors significantly improve brand recognition. For example, Hasner Law incorporates brown and yellow into the business’s logo and website. After encountering this brand, consumers will remember Hasner Law whenever they see yellow or brown.

Trust

Branding efforts benefit consumers’ relationships with your brand. People trust businesses with strong brands. Consumers will buy your products/services more often if they trust your brand.

Customer loyalty relies on trust. When consumers perceive a brand as trustworthy, that brand is more likely to have loyal customers. Loyal customers will recommend your business to others.

Build trust with consumers by providing great customer service.

Emotional Bond

Marketing your brand effectively will stir up emotions in consumers. The goal is to develop an emotional connection with the consumer.

When consumers emotionally bond with your brand, they’re more likely to be loyal customers.

Market Your Brand Like a Boss

In 2018, Americans spent $223.7 billion on marketing. More business owners are realizing the power of brand marketing than ever before.

By 2022, experts think American businesses will spend $289.5 billion on marketing. Any money you spend on boosting your brand becomes worth it in time.

Up your game and become business-savvy by reading more small business articles.