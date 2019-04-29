How to Create the Perfect Domain Name for Your Small Business

Choosing a domain name for your business is as important as choosing its brand or logo. With 1.5 billion websites in the world, the need to stand out from the crowd, and be easy for users to find you, is more important than ever.

So how do you make sure that you select the best domain name for your business?

Well, there are a few dos and don’ts. What’s right for one business might not be a good fit for another, so take your time and do some research. And these tips on creating the best domain name for your small business are a great place to start.

Pick a Suitable Domain Name

Choosing the right domain name will help boost the domain authority of your business website. So it, literally, pays to get it right.

If possible you should choose a domain name that is the same, or close to, your registered business name. This will avoid any confusion about the ownership of the website.

If you are a start-up and have not chosen your business name yet, then you have a much wider scope. Pick a name that explains what your business does, and contains keywords that users might search for.

Make It Idiot-Proof

Simplicity is always best when it comes to domain names. Don’t try and be clever by putting in symbols, hyphens or punctuation. It will confuse users and they will never remember it.

Also, try and avoid words that have alternative spellings in different countries. For example, an SEO business site called optimizenow.com could confuse users in the UK and Europe.

Choosing The Right Extension

Once you have chosen your business domain name you need to think about the extension. The domain extension is the part of your website address after your chosen name. The extension specifies the website category or international code.

Is .com Always the Best Choice?

Nearly half of all websites use .com as an extension, and it is the choice of most big brands and businesses. But how important is it for your small business website to be a .com?

Generally, it’s accepted that if you can get a .com domain then you should. This is because it is the extension that internet users are most familiar with. Often people just assume a website is .com, and will start to type that anyway.

When To Keep It Local

The only real exception to choosing .com is for businesses that would benefit from having an extension specific to their country. In some countries such as the UK or Germany, choosing a .co.uk or .de extension indicates that the content is targeted at local users.

For merchant websites, this can reassure customers that they won’t pay large shipping costs. Or for news websites, it demonstrates that the content will be the most relevant.

Do Your Research

Finally, always do your research before buying a domain name. Check which other sites have similar names, and what your competitors have chosen.

The last thing you want is for users to mix your site up with another one. If you have chosen something like DenverGardening.com it is always worth checking whether there are Denvergardeners.com or other variations.

Domain sites such as www.fivemint.com allow you to search through all extensions and variations to make sure you pick something unique.

Small Business Advice at Your Fingertips

So, there are some top tips on creating the perfect domain name for your small business.

Think about the extension as well as the name, as both will affect your domain authority. Always make sure you do your research to avoid confusion with other businesses and go for something simple and in keeping with your brand.

If you found this guide useful, then check out more tips and advice for small businesses right here.