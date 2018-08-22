7 Strategic Moves New Businesses Can Use for Starting a Brand

As a startup founder, it’s essential to build your brand and give your business a unique identity. This will give you a competitive edge and attract loyal customers. Check out these strategic moves new businesses can use for starting a brand!

There are so many things to think about when you’re starting a business and here’s another one to add to the list.

According to statistics, 70% of marketers believe that branding is critical to growth. Without branding, your startup simply won’t stand out amid the fierce competition out there.

Here are 7 basic strategies for starting a brand when you really don’t know where to start.

1. Find Out Who Your Customers Are

Your brand is how your customers, and the world, will get to know your business. It’s the story of what you stand for.

When you start a brand, you have an awesome opportunity to tailor your marketing to a specific demographic. Market research will reveal who these customers are, what they need and most importantly, how they to reach out to them.

All your marketing efforts must resonate with your target audience or they simply won’t notice you.

2. Check Out the Competition

A good way to find out what’s working for your target audience is by researching your competitors.

Use these insights to help you design a look and feel for your business. Remember, nobody likes a copycat. Simply imitating another brand is a recipe for disaster.

Look at why your competitors used these particular tactics and rather imitate the reasoning behind them, not their work.

3. Identify Yourself

Three key things that your business name needs to be are unique, engaging and interesting to your customers.

Once you have a name, your logo is the next step. This is one area where you want to keep things simple and clear. Your logo should be a good fit for digital media as well as print. A logo is for life – so think carefully about his important step.

Choose a color for your brand that is likely to appeal to your customers. Studies show that color increases brand recognition by up to 80%.

4. Identify Your USPs

You wouldn’t have started your business if you weren’t bringing something new to the table.

All your branding efforts should harp on this unique selling points. i.e highlight why you are different from (and better than) the competition.

This could be lower prices, a better product or amazing service.

5. Define Your Brand Personality

Try to think of your brand as a person. This persona should closely match your target audience. What would this imaginary person like, how would they speak, what would their favorite things be?

This will help you to define a voice for your brand.

6. Show Off This Personality

After you’ve done all this work on building a brand from scratch, don’t keep it to yourself.

Get your brand out there with marketing campaigns to create recognition for your new logo, name and brand-new business. This initial marketing can be complex and time-consuming. Fortunately, it’s one of the business aspects you can outsource if need be.

7. Get the Help You Need With Starting a Brand

When you’re finding your feet in the business world, you got plenty on your plate already. It pays to get expert assistance in building your brand. You’ll see results faster and have more time to focus on what you do best – running your business.

