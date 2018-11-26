4 Must-Have Marketing Tips to Grow Your Small Business

Starting a new business is an exciting part of any entrepreneur’s life, but the reality is that 50% of businesses fail within the first five years.

A Business can fail for a number of reasons. The most obvious being a business doesn’t offer people something that they want to buy. Another of the most common reasons a business fails is because of poor marketing.

In the digital age, it’s more important than ever to have a killer marketing strategy. Here are six key marketing tips that will help your business succeed and grow.

Build a Website

If your business doesn’t already have a website, you’re way behind the competition. In the age of technology and search engines, most of your potential customers will be going online to find what they need.

If your business doesn’t have an online presence, customers will never find you and will go to your competitors that do have a website.

For example, there are tons of dentist offices in a single town. If someone has a toothache and they google “dentist near me”, they’ll find a bunch of dental office websites. Make sure your is one of them.

Create Quality Content for SEO

Simply building a website isn’t enough to put you ahead of the competition. Every one of your competitors has a website, so how will you ensure that potential customers and clients find you first?

You need to practice SEO (search engine optimization) to get your website to the top of Google. You can do this by creating quality blog content for your website.

A business blog will draw more traffic to your site, which will give you more authority on Google. The more authority you have, the higher you will rank for relevant industry keywords when potential customers search on Google.

Use Social Media

Social media is an incredible marketing tool that every business should be utilizing. Not only does it serve as a way to communicate with people and open a line of communication, but you can successfully advertise on social media as well.

Advertising on a website like Facebook can be a great way to grow your business. You can offer promotional discounts that will help pull in new customers and clients.

Listen to Your Customers

One of the biggest mistakes a new business can make is not listening to customers. Businesses can get so caught up in following a precise business plan that they are unwilling to adjust to the market and their customers’ needs.

Always listen to feedback from customers and respond in a professional way. By doing this, your business will grow in a way that your customers will appreciate and value.

Follow These Marketing Tips to Grow Your Business

If you follow these marketing tips, you’ll be on your way to growing your small business and succeeding beyond the first five years.

For more information on growing your business, check out our marketing blog today!