4 Pinterest Tips All Small Business Owners Should Know

If you’re a small business owner, check out these fabulous Pinterest tips. They’re a sure-fire way to up your marketing game. Click here for more info!



You can’t spend just two minutes on Pinterest – and small businesses can use that to their advantage.

It’s true. Pinners dedicate an average of 34 minutes per visit on Pinterest, which is longer than Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. That means you have a better chance of reaching and engaging with potential new customers than you do on other sites.

Not only do people spend over half an hour per session on Pinterest, but pins have a serious shelf life. Eighty percent of all content on the platform are repins. Most pins get repinned eleven times.

If you’re not using Pinterest yet, you’re missing out on well-educated, young, dedicated customers with money to burn. Ready to get started?

Here are our four favorite Pinterest tips that any small business can use today.

Four Pinterest Tips to Put You Ahead of Your Competition

Whether you sell handmade craft jewelry or a heated water hose, you can use Pinterest to gain more customers.

Want to help your small business stand out from the crowd on social media? Here are four tips that will make your business one to follow.

1. Pin Videos

Pictures are a natural choice, but videos take your boards to the next level. What videos should you use? Here are a few ideas:

Product demos

Speaking engagements

Interviews

YouTube videos

Vlogs

Tutorial videos

Video testimonials

Live streams

Video ads

Remember, video is quickly outpacing other graphics, and people are more likely to watch your videos than read long blog posts. By adding video now, you’re future-proofing your boards and spreading an average of 54 percent more brand awareness.

2. Use Strong Visual Images

Not every successful pin has a compelling image, and the perfect picture doesn’t guarantee success.

Getting as close to a guarantee as possible means choosing strong visual images. What do they look like? Your image should meet the following characteristics:

High-quality resolution

Vertical

Bright

Aesthetically pleasing colors

What should your image avoid?

Faces

Unappealing images (slugs, dirty diapers, etc.)

If you can’t find anything that works, do what the pros do and make it funny. Funny trumps aesthetic when the image is otherwise less-than-perfect.

3. Go Behind the Scenes

Invite customers into your life as often as you try to sell them a product.

When someone stumbles upon your page, show them that you’re more than a set of attributes. Share photos of your team, your office, and quirky behind-the-scenes content that lets them know you’re a real person.

4. Pin Coupons

Go coupon crazy!

Reward customers for following you on Pinterest by pinning a coupon to an appropriate board.

Be confident you can honor the coupon if you broach going viral to avoid alienating customers.

Remember, coupon users spend 24 percent more than shoppers without discounts, so make the first sale a big one!

Pin Your Way to More Customers

Pinterest is how many people find new products and businesses. Will yours be one of them?

These Pinterest tips will not only help you find new customers but create more valuable relationships. What social media tips helped your small business grow? Share your thoughts in the comments below.