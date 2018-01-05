Top 10 Packaging Tips for Your Products

People are extremely visual creatures, hardwired to develop first impressions in about seven seconds. It’s impossible to evaluate the qualities of an item in that amount of time, but product packaging can go a long way towards influencing our decision making.

The exact same product, presented in two different ways, can create very different impressions. Depending on the packaging, the product may appear as a high-quality “must-have” item or a complete waste of money.

The best product packaging strategies combine both marketing and branding concepts. Your packaging should clearly display your logo and align with your overall brand image. You must also put on your marketing hat while designing the display and determining your product placement location.

These ten product packaging tips will set your product apart from the competition. Let’s get started!

1. Product Packaging Should be Functional

Above all, make sure your packaging design is functional. Plan on using durable material and ensure the design is convenient for the customer. Consider things like whether the product needs to be shaken or squeezed, if a handle is necessary, and if the packaging should be clear or opaque.

Some of the best product packaging ideas focus around the idea of multi-use. For example, packaging candy inside of a toy that children can play. This gives your product an extra layer of appeal and sets it apart from the competition.

2. Focus on Information Transparency

Consumers tend to be brand-loyal, so you must make it as easy as possible for them to consider making a switch. Particularly if your brand is not already well-known, it’s important that your packaging clearly touts the benefits of your product.

Use clear, concise language and provide details like how to use the product and why it’s better than the other options.

3. Take Advantage of Prime Real Estate

The area next to the cash register is one of the most valuable pieces of retail real-estate. Take advantage of this space to encourage impulse buys, and watch your sales grow.

Ravenshoe packaging creates custom counter displays to expertly showcase your products. These displays are perfect for gift stores, salons, boutiques, and convenience stores.

Click here to learn more.

4. Use Product Imagery

While product packaging is important, what consumers really care about is the content inside. Use photos and other visual imagery to attract attention and create desire.

Be sure that the images you choose are an actual representation of what’s inside the box. While less-than-honest packaging may initially result in higher sales, the ill-will it creates can do permanent damage. Remember that it’s much easier to keep loyal customers than it is to attract new ones.

5. Consider Your Target Audience

A key to successful product packaging is understanding your target demographic. Age, gender, average income, and other factors will have a major impact on packaging preferences. Smart business owners conduct thorough research before beginning the product packaging design process.

While one demographic may be attracted to a loud design full of bright colors, another may prefer a more minimalist, muted packaging design. Miss the mark, and your product may never have a fair chance at success.

6. Examine the Competition

There’s no sense in reinventing the wheel. Take a look at what your competitors are doing before you design your product packaging.

Make note of what is working well and any designs that may have failed in the past.

7. Quality is King

Most people assume that a well-packaged product is also well made. Always use the highest-quality packaging materials available within your budget.

Remember that very rarely will customers see your products by themselves. Usually, they will be on a shelf next to hundreds of other items.

You are well advised to make sure that at first glance your product appears to be the highest quality option.

8. Use Clear Font

While it may be tempting to create a label with a fancy font, this can backfire. Remember that customers are only willing to give you a few seconds of their time. Make the most of it by easily giving them what they are looking for.

Your font should always bold, clear, and easy to read. It should also stand out from the other colors on the packaging. You’ve chosen the right font if you can easily read it with a single glance.

9. Hire a Professional Label Designer

Creative label design is one of the most important elements of your branding strategy. While your product packaging may vary, most companies use their label design consistently. This helps consumers quickly recognize your brand across various product lines.

A well-designed label must perfectly coordinate your color scheme, logo placement, and overall brand look and feel.

Hiring a professional designer can help you create the perfect label and avoid potentially catastrophic missteps. This also gives you the option to create “special edition” labels that keep the same aesthetics while creating a new and exclusive experience.

10. Change it Up

Periodically examine your packaging to ensure it’s still relevant. Even the best packaging strategy will grow dull over time, and reinventing your image once in a while keeps your brand fresh.

Conduct regular research and change your design as necessary to stay on top of changing customer interests and preferences.

Test out new product designs with a focus group or friends and family to gather data on the impression it creates. Make sure the message you’re sending is consistent with your overall brand and the specific product.

Remember that the best packaging design means nothing if it doesn’t translate into product sales.

