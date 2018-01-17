Going Green: How Green Business Solutions Can Boost Profits

Cutting costs and boosting profits are essential business goals. We’ll show you how green business solutions can help you achieve both and help the environment.

You started a business because you wanted to be in control of your destiny. You have to pay the bills but you want to protect the environment too.

Too many people think they can’t afford to be environmentally friendly. There are lots of green business solutions that will protect the earth and boost profits. You can gain customer loyalty at the same time.

In fact, 72% of Generation Z, ages 15-20, say they’d pay more for environmentally friendly services. 66% of global consumers responded they’d be loyal and pay more to a socially conscious company.

Keep reading for easy and smart green business solutions that will work for any company.

Lights, Cameras, Action

You can be more environmentally friendly by making a few small changes and work up to bigger ones. It doesn’t take much to make a big difference.

Lights

You can conserve a lot of energy by changing your light bulbs. Switching to LEDs may be more expensive initially but it’s worth it. They use 20-30% of the energy that other options do. They also last 8-20 times longer. You save in the long run.

Another way to save money on lights is to get motion sensors. Lights will turn off when no one is in the room so you aren’t paying for energy no one’s using.

Cameras

Stop the commute and turn to the camera. Let your employees telecommute. Hold meetings online and reduce your overhead costs as well as your carbon footprint.

There are lots of productivity tools to help your business make telecommuting work.

Action

You set the tone and the example for your business. There are green business solutions you can implement to help motivate your employees.

Here are some easy ways to become greener today:

Recycle

Up to 90% of waste in most businesses is recyclable.

Start and promote a recycling program with bins for paper, plastic, and glass.

Recycle ink cartridges. Companies like Staples offer rebate programs. The Staples program leads to more than 22 million toner and ink cartridges a year being recycled.

Reuse

Have a coffee area so employees aren’t buying it in disposable cups. Add a water cooler so they are not using plastic bottles.

Use both sides of paper products.

Buy refurbished computers, office equipment, and furniture.

Reduce

Reduce waste by not buying individual size portions (sugar and cream, etc.).

Start a carpooling program and reduce office time.

Reduce energy used by taking advantage of natural light and solar power.

Reduce printed paper with electronic databases and files.

Solar Green Business Solutions

Los Angeles and San Diego solar installers have been kept busy. These two cities top the list of businesses using solar power.

Energy costs can be greatly reduced by choosing solar-powered options.

Grow in Cyber Space

Focusing on growing your presence online can reduce overhead costs. It’s more convenient for customers and expands your potential sales. Strategic E-commerce marketing plans can help businesses grow to a level never thought possible.

This can cut down on overhead costs because your customer experience is online. There are no storefront costs involved when business is slow. You are open for business 24/7 without the cost of employees manning the store you are renting and heating.

Every Step Towards Green Business Solutions Reduces Your Footprint

You can save money and the environment with each step you take towards a greener workplace.

For more ways to make your business green, check out our blog.