5 Tips for Successful Internet Marketing for Small Business Owners

Today’s small businesses have a greater opportunity to succeed than in years past. And this is all thanks to the world wide web.

The internet of things continues to spell great things for entrepreneurial spirits — but only if it’s used properly. There are some small businesses that ignore this gold mine and either fall behind or out the game completely.

If you want to keep your small business afloat, then it’s important to use internet marketing for small business owners.

Here are some tips to get you started.

1. Use Social Media Marketing

If you’re not already on social media, how will you engage with your audience? Today’s consumers are on the web, particularly on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Say you’re a private detective like T. T. Williams Jr., Investigations, Inc. Police Procedures. You can build a Facebook page where you share your expert tips. You can also look for conversations relative to your field and actively engage with prospects.

Surely, someone you interact with or who reads your comments will need your services, or knows someone who may need them.

2. Set Up a Blog

Content marketing is the key to building your organic traffic. You should place the keywords you target strategically throughout your posts. This includes the titles, subheadings and first paragraph.

But what’s equally important is creating posts with topics that your audience cares about. For instance, with the private investigator example, you could create content about the software you can use to spy on a cheating spouse or what to do in the event of a burglary.

3. Do Thorough Keyword Research

You want to make it to the first page of Google, but the only way to do so is to target the right keywords. You won’t get very far if your keywords are high-competition or no one uses them in their queries.

It’s important for keywords to have a blend of low-competition and high-volume of searches. You should then place your keywords throughout your website.

4. Create Video Content

It’s not enough to create the written word. It’s just as important to have visual content for the video junkies. We all know how popular YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat are. By creating video content relevant to your audience, you can better engage them.

The videos you develop may include how-to videos, tutorials, Q&A, interviews and behind-the-scenes access. Research the pain points of your audience and create short 3 to 5-minute videos on how to overcome them.

Make sure to share them on your social media accounts.

5. Make Use of Google Analytics

Want to know what sources are bringing in the most traffic? It’s always good to know what parts of your marketing strategy are excelling and which aren’t. This way, you can put more effort and money into the ones that convert.

Keep in mind, you don’t want to waste time on vanity metrics like traffic. If the traffic doesn’t convert into customers or subscribers, then it’s fluff. The money is in the conversion rates.

Google Analytics is one ingredient you don’t want to leave out your internet marketing for small business owners recipe.

