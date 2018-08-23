5 Recruitment Tips When Hiring For Quality IT Positions

Don’t waste time looking for potential hires in all the wrong places. If you are looking for candidates to fill IT positions in your business this article explains some of the best tips you can use to find quality people.

Filling IT positions can be a difficult project, but it doesn’t have to be. After all, you want a new employee, and a potential employee definitely wants a job.

The recruitment is supposed to be the bridge between the employer and employee, but more often than not, it can act as a closed door to quite a lot of hard-working, talented people.

This article explains some of the best tips you can use to find your next star IT employee.

1. Be Clear

“We have a position open, that requires some experience, and a degree that comes from a university!” If this is starting to sound like the premium job posting that you are writing, then you’re not helping anyone.

Being clear about what you are looking for can help make sure that you aren’t getting overwhelmed by potential applicants. It helps you make sure that you know exactly what you are looking for in a candidate.

2. Be Realistic

That being said, you may not get your 10 of 10, perfect match of a candidate. If you’re looking for a programmer with ten years of experience who is an expert communicator and can sing, dance, and juggle, then you are setting yourself up for disappointment.

Along with being clear in your requirements, you should also be aware of which parts of the job are potential compromises. Maybe a convincing cover letter or a good degree can make up for some missing experience.

Maybe the experience is important, but it outweighs an education. Either way, it is important to know the difference between the ideal candidate and the real one who will get the job done.

3. Asking the Right Questions

If the position being filled requires only basic skills, the actual interview process may not be much more than ensuring the proper candidate is able to work the required hours. The process should determine if the employee is willing to accept an employer’s compensation.

It should evaluate their overall attitude and demeanor to ensure there won’t be any personality conflicts while on the job.

4. Follow-Up Interview

A more complex interview process may include two or even three interviews to determine which candidate best suits what the employer is looking for. The first interview should include a discussion of the tasks and responsibilities of the position being filled and a general discussion of compensation.

A review of all the candidate’s past work experience and education will help determine if they are qualified, and will give an employer a chance to evaluate personalities to determine which ones might be a good fit.

5. Be honest

Your job posting should tell a potential candidate something about the company. If your company culture is easy-going and laid back, have a more relaxed tone. If you generally keep things fairly professional, write in a way that reflects that company culture.

Above all, be honest about your company, and don’t try to convince a potential employee that your company is something it isn’t. Any good candidate will immediately see through the trick, and you’ll lose that person to another place.

Filling IT Positions

These five pieces of advice can't guarantee a perfect job candidate every time, but they can help your company get better candidates for your IT positions.