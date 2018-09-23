5 Qualities Of A Good Employee: A Cheat Sheet for Small Business

5 Lesser-Known Qualities Of A Good Employee

Is your business ready to hire some new employees? Before you waste time and money on training, review this guide for 5 desirable qualities of a good employee.

Do you like being in a pickle after an employee quits or gets promoted?

In the US, the average job interview process takes between 22 and 23 days. This can be a significant amount of time if you need to fill a position quickly. The worst part is, if you hire the wrong person, you have to go through the process again.

With this in mind, it’s important that you hire the candidate with the right skills and expertise.

Read on to find out more about the top 5 qualities of a good employee.

1. Qualities of a Good Employee: Work Ethic

If you’re looking for someone to fill a position within your company, you need to know that they’re going to work hard. When undertaking interviews, make sure you look for signs that the candidate sets themselves high goals.

You should also ask questions about potential challenging projects and see how they respond to them. You should see a willingness from them to go above and beyond within their new role.

2. Loyalty Is a Must

Loyalty goes both ways. If you’re going to be offering good incentives for the work they provide, you want to know that they will stick with you through thick and thin.

Aside from being loyal, you should also be able to depend on your team members. They should deliver work on time and in full.

3. Positive Attitude

Team members with a positive attitude will be essential in creating a good work environment. They’ll encourage others to work hard. They’ll also make everyone’s job more enjoyable on a day-to-day basis.

When speaking to your candidate’s references, ask them about their attitude in the office. People with a positive attitude tend to create a good reputation for themselves. Additionally, your new recruit should be able to identify and move forward from hardships and mistakes in a positive way.

4. Self-Motivated and Able to Undertake Tasks With Little Guidance

The best employees are autonomous. With little guidance, they should take the initiative to find important tasks to do. They should be proactive. This is something that you may identify through their qualifications. These should also tell you whether they’re an over-achiever.

For example, www.honorsociety.org is a website that honors high achievers. If your candidate has a certificate from this type of platform, you can see that they’re self-motivated and driven.

5. Flexible and Capable of Adapting to Different Situations

As your business grows, its goals may shift. With this in mind, so could the roles of various employees. When recruiting for new positions look for someone who is flexible. They should be able to adapt to different situations.

It’s important that they show a willingness to learn new skills. They should also adapt to their new work environment quickly and in a confident way.

More Hiring Tips

The above are all qualities of a good employee. You should keep these in mind if you want to reduce the amount of time it takes to fill positions within your company.

Before hiring anyone make sure you know which qualities and attributes you need from your team members. Also, make sure you know where to look for them to not waste any time.

In the meantime, if you want more business tips, visit Small Business Briefs today. We share everything from recruitment to marketing information for small businesses.