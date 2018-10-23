Top 5 Reasons to Hire a Cleaning Service for Your Small Business

Successful businesses promote clean and safe work environments. Learn here the top 5 reasons you should hire a monthly cleaning service for your small business.

As a small business, you have a lot of balls to juggle. You’re pretty much a one man band for a while – hiring employees, managing product flow, talking to clients.

With everything going on in your busy work life, why do cleaning too when you can outsource it?

Sure, it’s understandable that finances can be tight. Around 82% of small businesses bite the dust due to cash flow issues.

A clean environment is important in many ways and worth the cost of a cleaning service. We’re going to share five reasons with you why you need a monthly cleaning service for your small business.

1. Increase Productivity

Productivity is very much tied to the cleanliness of the workspace. Studies have shown that cleaning a small office can boost productivity by up to 5%.

With an uncluttered and clear office space, your group will feel comfortable and at ease, better able to focus on the task at hand.

Increased productivity means more money for your bottom line. With more money coming in, the cleaning service practically pays for itself!

2. Monthly Cleaning Services Are Thorough

When you’re trying to build a business from the ground up, it’s a struggle to keep your focus where it needs to be. So when it comes time to do the cleaning, you’re not going to be as thorough as you should be.

A cleaning crew has one task: to make sure your office is spotless. Let them take on the burden of getting into the nooks and crannies where dirt and grime likes to hide.

3. Keep Costs Down

You might think it’s counter-intuitive to spend money on a cleaning service to save money, but there’s a good reason behind that line of thought.

An unclean environment is teaming with germs and disease. Even dust and mold can build up and affect the health of your team.

When you hire a monthly cleaning service, they’ll be sure to disinfect your workspace. That means less people calling out, more productivity, and less expensive health care bills.

4. Maintain Your Assets

Stocking a well-run small business isn’t easy – or cheap. When you’re working so hard, you tend to put wear and tear on your office assets.

Things from the fancy coffee machine to the supply closet can be a mess or broken in no time. Hiring a cleaning crew will help maintain what you already have.

Talk to a company like Syk Cleaning about how to ensure your stuff stays in peak condition.

5. Be Professional

Imagine you’re hosting an important client for a big meeting at your office. What are they going to think when they walk in the door and see a huge mess?

If you want to project an aura of professionalism beyond your actions, hire a cleaning company to make your workplace shine.

Ready To Hire A Monthly Cleaning Service?

There are more benefits to hiring a monthly cleaning service beyond these five tips. No doubt these have already convinced you to call one right away.

Want to learn more about how to run a successful small business? From decorating your office space to managing your data, our business advice blog has it all. Check back often for more helpful tips!