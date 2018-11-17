Marketing for Lawyers: Here’s What Works (And What Misses the Mark)

Did you know the United States is home to more than 1.3 million attorneys?

That’s about one lawyer per 300 Americans, which means the U.S. has the most lawyers per capita in the world.

With this much competition, investing time and money in marketing for lawyers is a must if you want to build a successful law firm. In fact, about 50 percent of lawyers plan to boost their marketing budgets by over 10 percent from 2017 to 2019.

However, not all law firm marketing strategies provide results, and many lawyers end up making the same marketing slip-ups. Read on to find out how you can market your practice more effectively and efficiently!

Top Tips for Marketing a Law Practice

Some attorney marketing strategies work regardless if you specialize in personal injury cases, drug cases, or medical malpractice cases. Here are a few legal marketing tips that will improve your chances of success.

1. Get Proactive with Your Online Reviews

Have you been neglecting your online reviews?

If so, you’re not going to like this stat: About eight in 10 people place as much trust in online reviews as they do in the opinions of their buddies.

Before you hit the panic button, claim your listings for Google, Yelp, and Facebook. Don’t forget about lawyer directories as well.

Doing so enables you to receive notifications when new reviews go live. Plus, it gives you a chance to respond to negative reviews about your law firm, which shows potential clients that you listen to feedback.

2. Optimize Your Website for SEO

Each month, internet users conduct over 56 million searches for legal advice and other related terms. If you’re not targeting the keywords they’re searching for, you’re missing out on a lot of web traffic.

Your blog should serve as the go-to online legal resource for people in your area, helping you gain the trust of potential clients. But the only way they’ll stumble upon your posts is if you incorporate keywords with a high search volume.

Also, keep in mind that many SEO experts consider backlinks to be the number one ranking factor. So try reaching out to high authority sites about guest posting, and make sure to link back to your site.

3. Harness the Full Potential of Social Media

The average American spends more hours on social media than they do eating and drinking.

However, you’ll need to do more than write an occasional Facebook post or tweet to capitalize on this opportunity.

Repurposing your blog content helps you avoid this common social media mistake by making it easier to post regularly on all relevant platforms. For example, you can turn your blog post into an infographic for Twitter, or use it to record a podcast for YouTube.

When it comes to creating Facebook Ads, opt for square videos. They tend to get more engagement than landscape video ads on the platform.

Final Thoughts on Marketing for Lawyers

Word-of-mouth is still king, but if you want to get your law practice out there in 2018, you need to focus most of your efforts on the online aspect of marketing. There are small steps you can take, such as claiming your listing, that won’t cost you any money.

Have more questions regarding how to promote your law firm? Head over to the attorneys & legal section of our blog to learn even more about marketing for lawyers!