How to Save on International Shipping Rates



Do you send packages internationally? The global shipping industry totted 11 billion tons of goods transported this year. It’s a large industry that requires a lot of logistical and administrative support. As an e-commerce vendor, you are likely to ship packages to your international customer base. If you don’t have a standardized shipping process, you are likely to lose money. You need to know how to reduce international shipping rates to pay for the cost involved. Here’s a guide to help you save money on international shipping! Look For Shipping Partners One way to save on international shipping rates is to look for shipping partners. This can be done by searching online for companies that offer this type of service by visiting a website like samedayteam.com first. Shipping partners are companies that have agreed to work together. This company will provide shipping discounts to their customers. When you find a shipping partner, be sure to ask about their rates and see if they can offer you a discount. Use Flat Rate Boxes If you need to ship something internationally, you can save on shipping rates by using flat rate boxes. These boxes are available for purchase at most shipping stores, and they come in a variety of sizes. You can also get them for free if you use a shipping service that offers them. To get the best rate, compare the prices of different shipping services and find the one that offers the best deal for the size of box you need. Avoid Residential Surcharges When shopping for international shipping, one way to avoid high rates is to have your items shipped to a business instead of a residential address. Many shipping companies charge surcharges for residential deliveries. Ship During Non-peak Times When looking to save on international shipping costs, one of the best tips is to ship during non-peak times. This means avoiding shipping around holidays and during the summer months when demand is higher. Instead, opt for shipping in the off-season when rates are lower. Use a Consolidation Service When you are looking to save on international shipping rates, one option is to use a consolidation service. This type of service allows you to merge your shipments into one larger shipment, which can then be sent out at a lower rate. This can be a great option if you are shipping many items to one location, as you can save on both the shipping costs and the customs fees. Tips for Saving on International Shipping Rates To save on international shipping rates, be sure to use a reliable shipping company that offers competitive rates. Look for shipping partners and use their consolidation service to get discount rates. Also, you can choose to ship during non-peak times, avoid residential surcharges, and use flat rate boxes whenever possible. By following these tips, you can save on international shipping rates and ensure that your packages arrive safely and on time. Interested in other business topics? Take a look at our other blogs now and keep reading.



