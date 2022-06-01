The Benefits of Using Aerial Drones for Real Estate Marketing



Real estate marketing is evolving, and only the most innovative realtors stay ahead of the curve. These days, realtors are turning to innovative marketing methods like aerial drones to capture stunning footage and photos of properties for sale. This makes perfect sense, given that properties with aerial images are 68% more likely to sell than those without. Drones have been all the rage in recent years, and it’s no surprise they’ve found their way into real estate marketing. Drones allow realtors to capture lovely aerial photos and video footage of real estate properties. That way, they can present them to prospective clients so that they can get a clear view of the property. If you’re not too sure about whether to use a drone for your real estate marketing, we’re here to help you make the right choice. In today’s post, we’ll be highlighting the many benefits of using a drone for real estate marketing. Stunning Visuals Aerial drones help realtors capture stunning visuals of properties for sale. As mentioned earlier, potential buyers are more likely to be interested in a property if they can see it from all angles. With a drone, you can take numerous pictures and videos of the property from different angles. You can even take aerial shots to show off the property’s surroundings. This gives potential buyers a real feel of the property and its surroundings. Helps Highlight Property Features Aerial drones help realtors highlight all the features of a specific property in their entirety. For example, if a realtor is selling a property with a large backyard, they can use a drone to take an aerial shot of the entire backyard. Without a drone, the realtor would have to rent out a helicopter, which is quite expensive and not feasible. Not to mention how dangerous it is to take aerial shots without a professional. With a drone, realtors can easily take pictures and videos of the backyard without spending too much and risking their safety. What’s more, with UAVs, you can get wide-angle images of the property in question. This will certainly highlight the most important features in a single image. Plus, you can use various shooting modes to bring the best out of the property. Helps Cut Marketing Costs Aerial drones help realtors save on marketing costs. Realtors can use the money they save to market their properties in other ways or invest in other areas of their real estate business. Drones are a lot cheaper than hiring a professional photographer, and you don’t have to worry about paying for damages. Not to mention, you can use the drone as many times as you want. You can even use it to take pictures of different properties and market them all at once. They’re also much cheaper than hiring a chopper for aerial shots of the property. Drones are a one-time investment that will serve you for years to come. Plus, with incredible ROI, you have nothing to lose but so much to gain. Gives You a Competitive Edge If your goal is to be the best realtor or real estate agent, then an aerial drone is just what the doctor ordered. Drones help give you a competitive edge and make you stand out from the rest. With an aerial drone, you can take your real estate marketing to new heights, literally. Most realtors have yet to adopt drones for their real estate marketing yet. Being among the first to do so puts you many steps ahead of the competition. Helps Create Virtual Tours With a drone, you can take video footage of the property and put it all together to create an immersive virtual experience for potential buyers. This will give them a real feel of the property, even if they can’t visit the actual property in person. Creating virtual tours is a great way to increase interest in a property and get more people to inquire about it. Plus, you can use the virtual tour on your website or social media channels to reach an even wider audience. Do that and you’ll be miles ahead of the competition, with zero chance of them catching up. Improves Your Listings Aerial drones help realtors take amazing pictures and videos of properties that are sure to impress potential buyers. If you’re not using drones for real estate marketing, you’re missing out on a lot of potential buyers. Not to mention, you’re also missing out on the many other benefits that come with using aerial drones. Types of Drones for Real Estate Marketing If you’re looking to buy or hire a drone for your real estate marketing, it might be a good idea to familiarize yourself with the different types of drones. That way, you can pick the best type for your real estate business. Here are the types of drones available for your consideration: Multi-Rotor Drones Multi-rotor drones, also known as quadcopters, are among the most popular types of drones. They’re easy to fly and offer a great deal of stability, making them perfect for real estate photography and videography. Plus, they come in all shapes and sizes, so you can pick one that’s just right for your needs. Some pros of multi-rotor drones include: Seamless drone control during the flight

They can fly a lot closer to structures without taking damage

Better maneuverability to move vertically or horizontally on its axis

Unmatched operational efficiency While they get the job done, these drones aren’t without their flaws. Some of the cons of multi-rotor drones are: Limited speed and endurance

Strictly use electrical motors

Shorter flight time for heavier payloads Despite these minor drawbacks, multi-rotor drones are still great for real estate marketing. Their ease of maneuverability makes them excellent for creating virtual tours. The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a fine example of a multi-rotor drone that’s perfect for real estate marketing. However, they may not be suitable for large-scale properties or activities like geo-mapping. They’re, however, great for highlighting intricate details of the property in question. Single-Rotor Drones Single-rotor drones, also known as helicopter drones, are the second most popular type of drone. They’re a bit more difficult to fly than multi-rotor drones but offer a longer flight time and greater speed. Not to mention, they can carry heavier payloads, making them ideal for real estate mapping projects. Some advantages of single-rotor drones include: A lot more efficient than multi-rotor drones

Swappable blades, with longer blades improving efficiency

Super strong and durable

Can carry heavy cameras for better photo quality. Most single-rotor drones are gas-powered. This means they can give you unmatched efficiency, flying for hours without a refill. However, some downsides to these drones include:- A lot more expensive than multi-rotor drones

More complex to control and maintain

They require a lot of maintenance work

Long spinning blades can be dangerous

Can’t get close to structures and buildings If efficiency is what you’re looking for in a drone, then look no further than a single-rotor drone. However, you’ll have to forget about virtual tours or property close-ups. But they’re still great for activities like geo-mapping. Fixed-Wing Drones Fixed-wing drones are very similar to single-rotor helicopters, except they have wings instead of blades. This design makes them more aerodynamic and gives them a longer flight time. In fact, some fixed-wing drones can stay in the air for hours on end. A few benefits of fixed-wing drones include: Can stay in the air for a lot longer

Can fly at high altitudes for better aerial shots These drones are great for vast properties or for taking multiple videos and photos a day. However, they have a few flaws, including:- They’re too expensive for most realtors

They require extensive training to fly

They need plenty of after flight work to patch up images Most realtors aren’t too eager about fixed-wing drones. This could be because they’re too expensive, or the after-flight work. However, if you have large-scale properties and money, these drones aren’t such a bad option. Fixed-Wing Hybrid (VTOL) A VTOL drone is a fixed-wing hybrid that can take off and land like a helicopter. This type of drone is perfect for realtors who want to get the best of both worlds — long flight time and easy maneuverability. Although new to the drone market, VTOL drones are set to take the market by storm. Some advantages of VTOL drones include: Extremely versatile

Can do both hovering and forward flight

Have both fixed-wing and rotor designs VTOL drones are almost perfect, but they have their downside. Some cons of VTOL drones include: Not too many of them in the market

Drones Are the Future of Real Estate Marketing Take your real estate marketing to the next level, by investing in a top-notch drone. With all the above benefits, a drone should be on top of your wish list. Just ensure you get a high-quality drone that can serve your real estate business well. Explore your options and settle for nothing but the best.




