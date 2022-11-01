Google SEO Updates for 2023



Google is far and away the most popular search engine in the United States and the world. It’s the world’s most popular website. And with so many web users relying on Google and Google search results, you need to figure out how to make sure your business shows up when someone is looking for it. This Google SEO guide will show you everything you need to know about Google SEO updates this coming year and how it works so you can get noticed by people searching Google. Read on! Rise of Voice Search With the rise of smart speakers and virtual assistants, more and more people are using their voices to search for information online. This trend is only going to continue in 2023, so businesses need to start thinking about how they can optimize their website for voice search. Make sure your website is 100% mobile-friendly. Another important thing to do is to focus on long-tail keywords. With voice search, people are more likely to use natural language to search for information. Link Building With Domain Relevance This means that links from websites that are related to your website’s topic will be given more weight than links from irrelevant websites. To build links that are relevant to your website’s topic, you need to first research what other websites are talking about. Identify the key topics that are related to your website and then look for opportunities to get your website mentioned on those websites. Image Search Drives Traffic It’s no secret that image search is one of the hottest trends in SEO right now. As you can imagine, this is driving a lot of traffic to sites that have optimized their images for Google searches. Use descriptive filenames and alt text and make sure your images are of high quality. Use relevant keywords in your image file names. This will help Google match your images with the right search results and drive traffic to your site. Video Traffic The Google SEO algorithm now works with indexing videos in real-time. This means that businesses need to ensure that their videos are properly tagged and labeled so that they can be discovered by Google’s search crawlers. Google is placing more emphasis on mobile-friendly videos. This means that businesses need to ensure that their videos can be viewed on all devices, including smartphones and tablets. Google is now taking into account the number of views a video has when determining its ranking. Schema Markups Google has announced several SEO updates for 2023 that webmasters should be aware of. One major update is the introduction of schema markups. These markups will help Google understand the content on your website better and provide relevant search results to users. To get the most benefit from this update, you should make sure that all your content is marked up with the correct schema. You can find more information about this update on the Google Webmaster Central Blog or get help from your outsourced SEO services. Tons Of New SEO Updates For 2023 The Google SEO algorithm is being updated constantly to improve the quality of its results. This coming new year, 2023, is going to be a big year for Google SEO updates. As a business owner, it’s important to stay up-to-date on these changes so you can optimize your website and content to rank well in Google. Keep your eyes open for these changes, and make sure you stay up-to-date on the latest news and tips If you want more information, visit our blog.



