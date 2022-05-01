How to Increase Employee Motivation



It’s a rare thing to love your job. In fact, studies show that 50% of Americans hate their jobs. Of course, we would all prefer to be home watching Netflix, pursuing our hobbies, or hanging out with friends. But wanting to be home doesn’t mean you should hate going to work. A large factor of determination comes down to how employees are treated at work. What are you doing to improve employee motivation? The more satisfied and content your employees are, the harder they’ll work for you. We want to help you improve your numbers. Keep reading for a quick guide on how to motivate your employees. Become a Better Leader Employee motivation often mirrors the way you run your company. Attitude reflects leadership. If you want your employees to work harder, become more efficient, and have a better attitude, start by assessing your leadership skills. Learn how to improve your communication skills and resolve conflicts effectively and fairly. Lead by example and show your employees the type of work ethic you’re looking for through your own actions. Emphasize Acceptance and Inclusion Establishing solid employee relationships is essential in any dynamic between a superior and subordinate. No matter what your personal feelings are, establish a workplace environment that is open and accepting of people from all backgrounds and experiences. You must strive to achieve diversity and inclusion if you want to maximize employee motivation. People need to feel accepted and cherished in a diverse workplace. Reward Employees for Good Work If you want to see better numbers, motivate your employees to work harder through rewards and incentive programs. Run an employee of the month program for the top performers from each department. They should earn special privileges like longer lunch breaks, reserved parking, and cash prizes. To keep everyone motivated, run incentive programs where employees earn points based on performance levels. These points can be cashed in for prizes. We also recommend keeping things light around the office with Casual Fridays, pizza parties, etc. Make Workplace Saftey a Top Priority We cannot emphasize enough the importance of a safe workplace. Employee motivation will be non-existent if they don’t feel safe and secure. This includes property security such as cameras, alarm systems, security guards, etc. Use your best judgment to determine your security needs. However, to improve employee motivation, your staff must also feel protected from one another. Bullying and sexual harassment cannot be tolerated in the workplace. If anything is brought to your attention, you must handle it immediately. Never allow an employee who reports this type of behavior to be shamed or ostracized. It’s your responsibility to make sure people under your employ do not become victims. Want to Improve Employee Motivation Around the Office? Employee satisfaction and employee motivation go hand-in-hand. If you want your business to thrive, you must ensure your employees are content. Use our guide to motivate your employees and improve your business. For more management advice or small business tips, stick around. Before you go, take a look through the rest of our blog to find more helpful articles.



