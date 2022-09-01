Small Business Tax Filing Dos and Don’Ts



Small business taxes are one of the most important aspects of keeping your business running. You need to make tax payments frequently to keep your business from incurring penalties or becoming shut down. Yet tax filing doesn't have to be complicated or intimidating. It can be quite easy once you understand what to do. Keep reading to learn the top dos and don'ts of small business tax filing. Read on! DO's of Small Business Tax Filing Numerous tax regulations exist for small businesses, and it can be difficult to keep up with all the changes. The best way to ensure accuracy and avoid penalties is to hire a tax professional. However, there are some things that small business owners can do to make the tax filing process simpler and more efficient. Keep Accurate Records A small business owner has a lot of paperwork to keep track of, and taxes are no exception. Good record-keeping is essential to ensuring that your business is compliant with tax laws and regulations. Keep track of all income and expenses, including receipts, invoices, and bank statements. Be Familiar With Types of Deductions This will help you to maximize your tax savings and to avoid paying any penalties for over-claiming. Some common deductions for small businesses include expenses for advertising, office supplies, travel, and entertainment. You may also be able to deduct a portion of your health insurance premiums, depending on the type of coverage you have. Avoid Penalties First and foremost, be sure to file your return on time. This is the most important thing you can do to avoid penalties. Be sure to pay any taxes owed on time. And if you are ever unsure about anything, it is always best to consult with a tax professional to avoid any potential penalties. DON'Ts of Small Business Tax Filing There are a few key things to keep in mind when it comes to small business tax filing to avoid any potential penalties or interest charges. These are the things you should not do when filing taxes. Delaying Payroll Processing If your business is behind on its payroll processing, it could be in for some expensive fines. The IRS imposes strict penalties for businesses that don't properly file and pay their taxes. If you're behind on your payroll taxes, you need to take action immediately to avoid penalties. A good place to start is to get a good understanding of back payroll tax resolution. Not Declaring Other Income Sources This might seem like common sense, but it's often overlooked – and can be costly. Income from other sources includes, but is not limited to, rental income, income from investments, and income from side hustles. Failing to declare this income can lead to underpaying taxes and can result in interest and penalties. Throwing Receipts One of the worst things you can do is throw away your receipts. This can make it difficult to track expenses and could lead to problems come tax time. If you're not careful, throwing away receipts can also lead to missing out on deductions. Prepare for a Smooth Small Business Tax Filing If you want to have a smooth small business tax filing, you need to prepare in advance. Collect all of your documentation and receipts, and make sure you have a clear understanding of your financial situation. Once you have everything in order, you can file your taxes with confidence, knowing that you've done everything you can to minimize your tax liability.




