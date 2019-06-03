Putting it All Together: 5 Key Factors to Consider When Choosing an Integration Platform

Data is the most critical component for any business because it drives everything that goes into making it a success. It is crucial that the business owner secures the data well. Securing information is only possible with the right platform; however, choosing an integration platform is not a simple task for any business.

Getting the right integration platform as a service (ipaas) can make it easy to handle large amounts of data safely. It will also help with the data integration and administration tasks by leveraging on technology. A company can use the Solutions offered by iPaas in achieving such tasks.

With the right software, a business will be able to manage its data integration efficiently. You need to know the specific one that is suitable for the kind of enterprise you are running. The system integration platform you choose should allow the data to flow efficiently and promptly.

It is therefore vital that you take specific steps in getting the right system for your business. We will explore some key considerations you will need to consider when choosing an integration system.

Key Considerations When Choosing An Integration Platform

If you require a software program that can handle a large number of customizations, then you are better off going for iPaas. It will help you simplify the integration process, and you need to keep the following in mind when choosing the software.

1. It Should Allow You a Level of Flexibility

A business will change the more it continues to scale. With growth comes more data, which will require higher levels of integration. You should, therefore, be able to make the necessary adjustments to cater to the different levels as per your needs.

Take the example of a business that keeps customer information on a separate database, thereby using software to handle it. If there is a requirement that you integrate your customer data with your existing platform, you may not know how to go about it. You may need to get an expert to remove the current integration.

If the platform you are on does not allow you to make the changes, you could run into operational problems. There is software in the market that was developed independently but can integrate into a larger complex data flow. The Independent functionality allows you to identify where each data flow is coming from, thus giving you an ability to turn it off without affecting the whole system.

If you have a system where you are not able to separate the different integrations, it can become a problem trying to decouple it when you need to.

2. It Should be Able to Handle Exceptions

Good integration software should be able to deal with large volumes of data. It should also be able to handle any exception without any problems. Even when it cleanses the data automatically, you may still find that there are some failures in certain transactions.

Choose a system that allows you to track everything that is going on, including performance and the ability to correct any failures. Your IT Department should also receive notifications from the system anytime there is a manual cleansing of data going on.

Look for a platform that will allow for the automatic handling of data error without needing the services of the implementer. You do not want to keep on running back to the service provider when there is an issue. A good software integration platform should have such functionality inbuilt.

3. Does it Allow for Connection With Other Applications?

The more a business scales, the more it will require additional functionalities, with regards to software. Whatever systems integration you choose should allow you to add whatever you need.

4. Does it Support Integrations?

For you to achieve integration, you need the right API tools. You should be able to schedule your integration flow but also have the data in real-time if you require it. A good system integration platform should, for instance, provide secure web channels on the cloud servers so that they are always able to action any requests whether scheduled or triggered.

A sound system should also allow you to have a visual of the workflow. It is essential that you’re able to see the direction in which the data is flowing because it gives you a level of control. If you need to debug or do a unit test, you should be able to do this quickly so that you can identify any problems from the onset.

5. Does it Support Cloud and Hybrid Integration?

An integration platform should take into account the direction technology is going. Nowadays, one of the most secure places to store data is through the use of cloud storage. Your system should allow you to transfer data over the cloud or on-premise.

The system should also allow for seamless syncing of data wherever it exists. You should be capable of doing any configurations over the cloud. All this should be secure so that you protect any data you have.

You would not want to spend a lot of money buying an application that does not assure you of security. Only purchase software that has valid security certificates, because it shows that the developer has taken due care to ensure this feature. You would not want your data landing in the wrong hands; the impact on your business could be catastrophic.

Are You Ready To Grow Your Business?

Getting the right integration platform is crucial for any business. You handle a lot of sensitive data on a day-to-day basis and can, therefore, do not get careless when choosing the right platform for your business. The system you want should have the latest technology because you benefit from enhanced features, which will provide you are better functionality.

Think about the platform you choose as an investment for your business. You may need to weigh what return on investment you expect from the software you want. Shop around before buying, because the most expensive may not necessarily respond to your needs.

You can contact us for more ideas on how to help your business scale by having the right tools in your organization. By talking to us, you will have access to in-depth information that will help you avoid costly business mistakes.