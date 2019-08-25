How to Make OKRs Work for Your Startup or Small Business

You’re the owner of a new tech startup. You hired six new team members who will work remotely. They’re also spread throughout the nation.

Meeting them face-to-face is impossible. However, you need everyone to be on the same page. And, you must accommodate everyone’s availability to create a viable work schedule.

How can you ensure cohesion within your workforce? The answer is OKRs, which is a software that establishes goals using metrics. Each worker will know his or her duties on a simple interface.

When it comes to OKRs for startups, it’s the best tool that fosters a company culture and ushers stability. OKRs also help team members achieve goals faster.

This article will show you how to implement OKRs for small businesses. Keep reading if you want to learn more.

Creating a Framework

What are OKRs? It stands for Objectives and Key Results.

A key item within any startup or small business is establishing short-term and long-term goals. If an objective requires completion, managers can measure based on Key Results. The software renders each of the results in numerical form.

The numerical value also determines goal completion. The software also evaluates the performance of each team member, including the overall efficiency of the team. Learning where to improve allows smaller businesses to complete goals faster while solidifying workplace coherence.

Regardless of the company size, the software quantifies the status of a project, no matter how lofty the goal may seem. Overall, it’s one of the best tools that streamline workplace efficiency and increases the likelihood of goal completion.

OKRs are especially useful for startups, where completing a goal can make or break an organization. You can complete a variety of goals, such as:

Reaching fundraising goals

Meeting sales quotas

Completing software or workplace system

Enhancing customer service

Managers can set an okr based on any schedule. Best of all, small businesses can use this system upon becoming a medium or large company.

Workplace Togetherness

Team cohesion is paramount, especially for startups. Measuring the progress of each team member allows managers to tweak the behavior for the sake of the team.

Managers can also monitor performance efficiently, saving time in the process. And, it allows managers to hold themselves accountable.

A good example is: A manager sets a sales quota of 100 deals for the month. But the team only reached 50 sales thus far, despite a stellar work performance.

Additionally, the manager discovered that each team member surpassed expectations. Therefore, the manager discovered that 100 deals were too high and adjusted the quota the following month.

Team members can also follow their own progress and improve without instruction. It also inspires team members to push harder and work towards a bigger goal.

OKRs not only foster transparency but also expose any conflict or dissatisfaction under the surface. In the event of a conflict, management can adjust priorities to alleviate the situation.

Pivotal Role of OKRs

Overall, OKRs help companies forge roles and expectations that every team member must know. Also, it’s a great tool that outlines any weak areas that need additional improvement.

Team members can also know their performance in a transparent manner. It’s also a tool that holds management responsible so they can adjust directives accordingly.

