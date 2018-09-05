9 Underrated Software Testing Strategies to Ensure Top Software Performance

9 Software Testing Strategies to Ensure Software Performance

Are you implementing regular software testing? Be sure you have the best performing software. Here are 9 software testing strategies to start using.

The world’s digital fluency has exploded in the last decade thanks to the growing popularity of the internet and its wide range of user accessible applications.

Therein lies a tremendous opportunity for software development teams. Now more than ever, development houses are in a position to capture more of the $60,000 per year per consumer being spent in the USA.

In order to maximize your presence in today’s market, it’s important that the software you create functions intuitively and meets growing consumer standards.

To ensure that end, our team has put together these software testing strategies and considerations. They will help you maximize your development pipeline and create better software!

1. Make QA a Constant Part of Your Development Cycle

In too many software development cycles, quality assurance is a final step where developers can see if they missed anything. The issue with this approach is that by getting feedback on your finished product, you make it much harder on yourself to fix problems that have been baked deep into your software through multiple iterations.

For that reason, solid software testing strategies and agile testing both agree that you should make quality assurance a constant part of your workflow.

2. Encourage Bug Reporting Internally and Externally

No matter how many quality checks your software goes through, you’re going to have bugs make their way out into the world. The beautiful thing about software is that these bugs can be patched as part of your product’s lifecycle.

To help you squash bugs quick, encourage end-users to report bugs to your team via discreet popups on the edge of your program’s viewport.

Also, make it known to your internal development team that it’s their duty to continue interacting with and improving on your software. They should always look out for bugs even after its release.

3. Leverage Testing Tools

Software testing strategies can be streamlined significantly by leaning on the right 3rd party tools. So long as your development team has written their code in a way that it can get parsed by testing applications, you should have no problem leveraging industry staples like Katalon or HP’s UTF.

Try as many tools as you need to figure out which ones work best for your team’s unique workflow!

4. Know When Things are Good Enough

Software testing is a process we utilize to mitigate risk. It is by no means a way to eliminate risk completely.

For that reason, it’s important that your team understands when a piece of software is good enough to get released into the update phase of its life.

Holding onto software endlessly to perfect it is more likely to send you over budget and make the product less relevant than it is to improve its traction in today’s market.

5. If You Have Multiple Testing Teams, Make Sure They Communicate

If you have multiple testing teams running through various software testing strategies, know that having them share their results and collaborate to a degree can lead to interesting realizations.

As these teams share common problems and unique solutions, you’ll find that the most elegant answers to hiccups will surface faster than if your testing teams existed in isolation.

6. Think Outside of Conventional Use

When testing your software, it’s important to understand how it will react outside of conventional use. For example, if you’re creating an application for mobile phones, how does your program react when an Apple watch suddenly syncs or de-syncs?

Asking questions like “what if” should be at the core of your testing strategies so you can expand the scope of the risk you’re mitigating.

7. Don’t Keep Communication Between Testing Teams Solely in Writing

Bug tracking systems are a common means for large virtual teams to collectively share data in regard to findings during testing. The issue is though that when bugs and information surrounding tests are communicated only through text, misunderstandings happen.

To help your team come to solutions faster and not waste their time following instructions that got misinterpreted, be sure to schedule regular catch-up calls for your group or in-person meetings.

8. Simulate an Attacker During Testing to Bolster Security

The same way your testing team would simulate an end-user, you should consider simulating an attacker. Attackers can attempt to exploit your software via the path of least resistance and then get progressively more sophisticated in their methodology.

This practice can give you valuable security insight that can protect you from costly breaches post-release.

9. Always Keep the Complete User Journey in Mind

At the end of the day, few software testing strategies are as important as ensuring you’re keeping in mind your end-user’s journey.

Asking yourself questions like who the user is, what they’re looking for, what steps can they take to get to their desired result, what their expectations are, etc., can open up a world of insight for you and your team.

Remember, it’s all about the customer.

The more you can get into their head, the better you can craft killer software that can penetrate the market in a big way.

Wrapping Up Software Testing Strategies that Ensure Top Performance

Software is big business and it’s growing thanks to how much people rely on computers. To make sure that your software gets adopted and serves your target audience, we recommend implementing some of the above software testing strategies into your workflow.

You’ll find that when you’re armed with them, you’ll spend less money during your testing cycle.

You’ll get better results. And ultimately, you’ll have happier customers.

Are you looking for more professional guidance for your small business? If so, check out more of our content on Small Business Brief today!