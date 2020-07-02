The Complete Guide to Increasing Customer Engagement

Your customers see at least 4,000 ads a day. Even if they are doing business with you right now, that doesn’t mean they are going to continue to do business with you.

It’s important for you to understand that there are a lot of things that can help your customer engagement and increase their loyalty to you. If you don’t put customer engagement at the top of your to-dos, you might find yourself missing out with some very important customer accounts.

What Is Customer Engagement?

To put it as simply as possible, customer engagement is when your customers have an interaction with your brand. You and your company are the ones that get to decide what qualifies as interaction with your brand.

Depending on what your business is, what your goals are, and more, one interaction might not be as important as another.

Think of it like this. You’re offering your hand to the customer and they are choosing to take your hand. This might be in the form of opening your emails, commenting on your social media, or something else that you deem customer engagement worthy.

However you choose to spin it, having a customer engagement strategy is key. So, let’s get into it and give you some tips on how to get into action.

Get Social

One of the easiest ways to get engaged with your customers is through social media. Your customers are online. They are talking to and about someone or something.

You want to be what they are talking about and engaging with, but if you aren’t online and putting out great content, they don’t even have the opportunity.

Keep in mind that all social media platforms are not created equal. Make sure you’re on the platforms where your target audience is hanging out.

You also need to put a monitor on your brand mentions, so you can go find them and reply to them. People love it when brands reply to them and acknowledge they are grateful for their business.

One of the most effective ways to get your customers to fall in love is to share their content on your social media. Not only does it make it easier for you to create content, but it shows that you believe their content is good enough to share with every other customer you have and beyond.

Think Out of the Box

When you’re trying to get people’s attention online, whether that’s through email or through social media, you want to get their attention. You can get their attention by speaking with your unique brand voice.

One of the companies that do this very well is Wendy’s. Even if people don’t love all of the items on their menu, they have a good feeling about the fast-food joint because of their witty social media banter.

Use question and answer sessions to get people talking. It only makes sense that you answer back, so that’s an easy win for getting engagement from your customers.

Give Them a Pleasant Surprise

Who doesn’t like pleasant surprises? Everyone loves them and your customers will adore you for yours when it is something they actually want.

Maybe it’s a free invite to a secret member’s only sale or maybe you’re giving them a loyalty bonus or freezing their store card’s interest. Whatever it is, make sure it’s really good so they are excited enough about it to tell their friends and want to get them involved.

Why not get some new customers while you’re engaging your current customers?

Answer Negative Feedback

You said you wanted customer engagement, right? Well here it is but it’s a big glaring sore on your social media with a big fat no star rating.

Should you ignore it? Try to get it taken down?

No, don’t do any of that. There are likely a lot of people that saw the post already and they are going to notice if it magically disappears. Instead, make sure that you reply to it as kindly as you possibly can and offer to fix the situation if you’re in the wrong.

If you’re not in the wrong, you shouldn’t call the customer out. You might simply say something like how you’re sorry they’ve had this experience and you hope they’ll have a better experience in the future.

Engage Within Communities

No matter how big or small your business is, it’s important that you interact within the community of people that are your target audience.

You might find these communities on Facebook groups or LinkedIn groups. You shouldn’t come here to spam about your business. Instead, purely offer value and build relationships with the people within the community.

These people could become customers, but if you build a good relationship with them, they could be more like brand ambassadors and champions for your brand.

Boost Your Customer Engagement and Your Business

Engaged customers mean customers that are buying. If you want customers to buy your products and services, you should start implementing the above tips right away.

Even if you use a couple of these strategies, you’re likely to see an uptick in your customer engagement, so pick something and get to work on it.

