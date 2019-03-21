5 Must-Have Tips on Building Strong Customer Relationships

What’s one of the most important aspects of a successful business? Money? Sales? Marketing? Experience?

While those are all a necessity, strong customer relationships are what’s going to separate you from your competitors.

Providing that emotional connection between your customers and your brand will not only encourage returning customers, but it will also improve your businesses word of mouth as well.

Here are five surefire ways to build customer relationships so you can take your business to the next level.

1. Build Rapport

You’ve probably heard that building rapport with your customers is helpful when it comes to sales. But, did you know that it’s actually one of the best ways to build stronger relationships with your customers?

This is because customers want to give their business to those who they can trust and relate to. And, studies show that people trust those that they like. So, mirror your customer’s speech, be empathetic and show your customers that you are interested in what they have to say.

2. Invest In An Efficient CRM

CRMs are incredibly beneficial to businesses as they allow you to keep in touch with your customers with automatic marketing functionality. This means that you can automatically send emails and marketing campaigns to your database of customers.

An efficient CRM will also allow you to learn more about your customer- their likes, dislikes and clicking habits on your emails. And, if you’re wondering “what is CRM?“, learning about the management system puts you just one step away from improving customer relationships.

3. Focus On Retention

Instead of focusing on finding new customers, focus on retaining your current ones by creating your marketing plans around the customers you have now. If you run a gym, offer free guest passes for their next visit. If you own a restaurant, offer guests half off their next appetizer.

Don’t allow the purchasing of your product or service to be the end of your relationships with your customer- let it be the beginning.

4. Reward Your Loyal Customers

Rewarding your customers goes hand in hand with tip number three, but it’s so important that we gave it its own section. You wouldn’t be in business without the support from your customers. So, it’s essential to show them that you’re appreciative of them. The best way to do this is through a rewards system.

While point systems are always a good idea, don’t be afraid to venture out into more creative reward systems. This can include a $20 gift card for referrals or donating $5 to a charity related to your industry for every $50 a customer spends.

5. Seek Out Feedback

Whether the feedback is negative or positive, it’s important to take your customer’s thoughts and opinions into consideration. This shows that you’re listening and that you’re trying to improve your relationship with them.

It also provides you with the opportunity to improve your business as you’re gaining a new perspective on your products and services. So, start setting out survey cards on your counters or emailing out some surveys.

Build Customer Relationships

Its time to build customer relationships to build your business. So, show your customers you care, you’re appreciative of them and that you’ll do anything to keep their business.

