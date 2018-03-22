5 Signs an Employee May Need Addiction Treatment Services

Does My Employee Needs Addiction Treatment Services?

As an employer, it’s important to take action with employees. Here are five signs that one of your workers may need addiction treatment services.

Did you know that nearly half of US adults have a close friend or family member who’s been addicted to drugs?

Addiction is a serious problem in the US, and it’s one that employers need to be aware of. If a member of your team is struggling with addiction, it’s important to encourage them to seek out addiction treatment services.

Left untreated, addiction will damage their health and prevent them from working to their full potential – which also hurts your business.

You might encounter issues like workplace theft, poor performance, or malpractice.

Got your suspicions about a certain employee, but not 100% sure?

If they’re exhibiting any of the signs listed below, there’s a good chance they’re dealing with addiction.

1. They’re Often Late or Absent

Is there a member of your team who is consistently late to work, or calls in sick more than average?

This is a clear sign that something’s wrong – and that something could be a problem with addiction.

When an employee is struggling with addiction they might miss work because of health complications linked to their drug use, because they’re suffering from withdrawal symptoms, or because they’re worried about being caught high.

Staff may also leave work at unusual times to meet with dealers.

If you notice an employee leave the building in an agitated state, then return looking more relaxed, there’s a good chance that they left to buy and use drugs.

Keeping an eye on the attendance of any employee you’re concerned about is a good move. If their attendance drops below a certain percentage, it’s time to call them in for a chat.

Remember to be aware that there are other reasons for lateness and absenteeism, like illness or family issues, and avoid jumping to conclusions.

2. They’re Behaving Erratically

Does one of your employees seem to be in a great mood one second, then down in the dumps the next?

Perhaps they’re the most productive members of the team half the time, and get nothing done the rest of the week?

Erratic behavior and mood swings are some of the clearest indicators of drug addiction.

For employees abusing stimulant drugs, you might notice bursts of confidence and productivity, followed by extreme lows or time off work.

For employees using drugs like opiates, you might notice that they seem tired, relaxed, and less engaged than usual.

Having a good relationship with your employees is essential if you want to keep an eye on changes in their behavior, so be sure to spend time with your team whenever you can.

3. They’re Withdrawing from Coworkers

Got an employee who used to be friendly and engaged with their co-workers, but now keeps to themselves?

There’s nothing wrong with being introverted, but when you notice a sudden change in behavior it should be a cause for concern.

Your employee might be attempting to hide their drug use by isolating themselves, or could be suffering from drug-related mental health issues that make socializing difficult.

If staff are refusing to take part in company activities outside of work time, it could be due to financial difficulties, which are often a result of spending too much money on their addiction.

When you’re concerned about an employee, chatting with other members of staff who work closely with them is a good idea. They might have noticed warning signs that you’ve missed and could offer additional insight into the behavior of their coworker.

Avoid making any accusations when talking to staff, and keep the conversation professional.

4. Their Personal Hygiene Has Changed

Personal hygiene often goes out of the window during drug addiction, so it’s a good warning sign to look out for.

Has your once-smart finance manager started turning up in jeans and hoodies? Is a member of your sales team coming to work looking disheveled?

Losing interest in personal appearance and cleanliness is a clear sign that one of your employees is struggling with something – whether it’s addiction, mental illness, or a personal issue.

Some drug users may wear long sleeves to hide track marks or switch to baggy clothes to cover up weight loss.

Keeping an eye on the way your employees present themselves is a good way to identify issues as early as possible, allowing you to recommend addiction treatment services to help.

5. They Appear Very Tired

Got an employee who can’t seem to keep their eyes open?

They may just be tired – or they may be struggling with addiction.

Drugs like opiates and benzodiazepines can cause users to become extremely tired, and you may even notice staff falling asleep on the job.

Other drugs, like cocaine and meth, can keep users awake until late into the night, meaning that they’re exhausted at work the next day.

That means that even if your employee isn’t using drugs at work, their use could be impacting their ability to work well.

While there are many reasons for tiredness, extreme fatigue that’s having an impact on work is a serious cause for concern. Combined with the other warning signs above, there’s a good chance that drugs are involved.

Seeking addiction treatment services at a rehab center like Muse Treatment will help users to get a handle on their addiction, which will soon increase their energy levels.

Benefits of Addiction Treatment Services for Your Employees

When one of your employees is struggling with addiction, it impacts the whole team.

Other members of staff might be forced to work harder to make up for mistakes by their coworkers, and issues with absenteeism or theft will cost the entire business.

Encouraging your staff to seek addiction treatment services helps them and benefits your business. Most employees will be relieved to find an employer who understands addiction and wants to help – rather than firing them on the spot.

When you take good care of your employees, they’ll work harder and remain loyal for longer. It’s well worth investing in the wellbeing of your staff if you want to build a successful business.

