Organizing Files for Dummies: 5 Fool Proof Methods

A study by Harvard University found that people with a de-cluttered workplace work steadily for 7.5 minutes longer than people attempting the same task.

If you’re looking for the perfect work-hack, organizing files and cleaning up your desk might just be the perfect solution.

It’s likely you’re reading this article because your current document filing solution is a mess. Are there files stacked everywhere? Do you lack the organization you need to do your job well?

Don’t worry — we can fix it.

In this article, we’re exploring the five most basic organization methods for organizing files (no matter how big or messy) that you can easily introduce into your business and keep up with!

Easy Methods for Organizing Files

If you have physical files you need to organize, consider these easy methods for keeping everything neat and tidy.

A de-cluttered workplace increases productivity and work ethic in the office. Let’s find out how to organize our files and keep a clean desk.

1. Use Folders and Dividers

File folders and dividers are the easiest (and cheapest) way to label and organize your files fast.

We love these collated dividers from exhibitindexes.com for organizing legal exhibits, index briefs, or any other project that needs meticulous filing. Never again should you waste time finding a file when you use this system (and stick to it).

2. Get Some Structure

Now that you’ve got all your files organized, work on getting a bookcase, cabinet, or file holders to store the files.

Be sure to label these well to avoid you searching for the right file.

3. Categorize It

Before you file away your documents, organize them into one of the five categories below:

Action: These types of files need immediate attention, like bills. Once the action is complete you can either trash or archive.

Archive: These files you should keep for your records, but aren’t used every day for reference.

Everyday: Do not confuse this list with action items. These things are often used every day.

Recycle: Files that are not needed can be properly recycled. These files do not have any confidential information on them.

Shred: Be sure to shred all important documents that have confidential or sensitive information on it.

4. Organize Your Computer Files Too

A few go-to tips for organizing your computer files are to never save files to your desktop (which becomes over cluttered) and never let things sit in your downloads file.

Be sure to use folders (within folders) to properly organize your digital files.

5. Keep it Regular

Schedule a time once a week to re-organize any files that are out of place or need initial filing.

Keeping up with this task regularly keeps you from going insane and allowing the project to get away from you.

