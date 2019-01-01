How to Set up an Employee Break Room to Boost Morale and Productivity

The break room at your office is more important than you think. It’s a place where the members of your team go to unwind a few minutes at a time through the day.

Believe it or not, small improvements to the employee break room can have a significant impact on the work environment. After all, employees are happier and more productive when they have a great place to escape their desk to relax and interact with coworkers.

Let’s take a look at a handful of ideas for taking employee lounges to the next level.

Office hours needn’t be the most boring time of the day. Inject new life into your workers with these awesome ideas for creating an amazing employee break room.

Encourage Creativity

Give your employees the freedom to customize the break room. After all, this is their space. There’s no reason it needs to look or feel like a sterile corporate environment.

Encourage your employees to decorate with artwork, and to place furniture in a way that creates great flow and nurtures conversation.

Integrate the Great Outdoors

The vast majority of the workday is spent indoors. This can take a huge toll on morale and productivity. Staring at the walls all day under artificial light saps energy and results in physical and mental fatigue.

Incorporating the outdoors into the break room environment is a great way to bring in natural light and fresh air. Large windows with views of trees and other landscaping allow employees the chance to watch squirrels play and enjoy morning light.

Another smart idea is to allow access to outdoor tables where employees can feel the warmth of the sun and enjoy a pleasant breeze. Working with an architecture firm can help you find the most effective way to maximize the outdoors into your company’s break room space.

Provide Areas for Playing Games

Believe it or not, one of the most effective ways to nurture productivity and creativity is to provide ways to forget about work for a little while. Having a space for board games and other fun activities gives employees a chance to let down and recharge for a few minutes before returning to the desk. Supplying some high-quality RPG dice can help too.

Make It Feel Like Home

Find ways to make the break room feel like an oasis. It needs to be a space where employees can go to escape the stresses of work. They might only be a few steps away from their desks, but walking through the break room door should feel like they are entering another world.

Consider incorporating such items as bean bag chairs, couches, comfy chairs for reading and enjoying coffee.

Free Coffee, Tea, and Snacks

Little things go a long way. You’d be amazed the difference simply providing things like coffee and healthy snacks at no charge can make on workplace morale. This is such an easy way to show your employees they are appreciated for a minimal daily cost.

Give’em a Break

An employee break room is a place where people can converge and interact, and talk about something other than work. Although you’re still on the clock, this space can be fun and used as a tiny escape from the stress of the day.

