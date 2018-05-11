Everything You Need to Know About Starting a Plumbing Business

Have you had a successful career as a plumber? It might be time to open your very own business. Check out this guide for everything you need to know about starting a plumbing business.

If you’re thinking about starting a plumbing business, there’s no time like the present.

In recent years, plumbing companies and independent contractors have made more money than ever before — and they also enjoy the freedom and flexibility that comes with the profession.

Though there are countless benefits to starting a plumbing business, it also requires a ton of work to get started. You’ll need lots of motivation, a willingness to work late nights, and a genuine love of what you do in order to be a success.

So, where should you begin?

In this post, we’ll tell you the things you absolutely need to know when it comes to how to start a plumbing business.

1. Hone your Skills

Before you even think about how to start a plumbing business, you need to ensure that your skills are up to par.

When was the last time you took a class, renewed, or even received your plumbing certification?

If you’re new to the world of plumbing, then you’ll need to build up both your skill set and your potential client book before starting your own business.

You may want to consider getting an apprenticeship underneath a more established plumber or going to trade school. This way, you won’t just learn the skills all successful plumbers need.

You’ll also be able to hone your business and management skills.

2. Draft Your Business Plan

The next step in starting a plumbing business?

It’s the time to draw up your business plan. Especially if you plan to reach out to investors to help you to find your plumbing company, you need to be able to prove how you expect to make a profit.

Your business plan should include your target/niche market, proof of market research, information about your training/experience level, and even data and statistical information that will help you to outline your expected income levels.

If you’re already interested in hiring additional plumbers, you should also write about their experience. You should also specify whether or not you plan to turn your plumbing company into a franchise down the line.

Your business plan is not the place for vagueness.

Instead, you need to prove to potential investors that you’re qualified, serious, and have a specific timeline filled with both long and short-term goals — and that those goals are backed up by hard research.

3. Complete Essential Business Documents

Now that you’ve crafted a solid business plan with strategic ideas for growth, it’s time to take care of the more technical side of understanding how to start a plumbing business.

The first step is to register the name of your plumbing business. Essentially, this ensures that the name you want to work under hasn’t been claimed by someone else.

It also ensures that you’re officially registered with your local government. You’ll also need to look into any licensing requirements within your state. These licenses serve as proof that you’ve taken the time to fulfill all the safety regulations required of a plumber.

It also shows that you’re following local business laws and procedures to the letter. Plus, clients will feel much better about working with a business that’s both licensed and registered.

4. Get the Right Tools

Of course, it goes without saying that you can’t start a successful plumbing business without the right tools!

You’ll need to invest in a circular saw, pipes, wrenches, fittings, and other everyday supplies for a plumber.

But it goes much deeper than the basics.

Consider the CRM software you’ll use, the phone systems that can help you to schedule service calls and connect with customers, and even the website analytical tools you need.

It’s not just about the literal nuts and bolts — it’s also about the technology you’ll use to grow your business.

5. Insurance and Advertising

Finally, you’ll also need to make sure that you’ve familiarized yourself with all the insurance requirements within your service area.

You’ll likely need to provide proof of insurance that protects not only your workers, but also the homeowners you end up doing business with. If you don’t take the time to review and follow proper insurance requirements, you’re doing your brand a huge disservice.

You’re also putting yourself up for potential financial ruin in the process.

When it comes to advertising, few things are more important to successful plumbers than their company websites.

Your website should include information about your training and experience, the types of services you offer, and potentially even a blog to allow you to show off your expertise.

You should also clearly list your contact information and general operating hours on every internal page of your website. Remember, especially if you blog, people will be coming to your website from tons of different links — not just your homepage.

For more ideas about what you should include on a successful plumbing website, visit https://www.benfranklinclt.com/ for inspiration.

Starting a Plumbing Business is Possible

We hope that this post has helped you to understand that starting a plumbing business isn’t as difficult as it might seem.

As long as you take the time to hone your skills, draft a solid business plan, and get the right tools, you’ll be in business in no time.

From understanding the right plumbing marketing to making sure you’re following the letter of the law when it comes to registration and licensing rules, we want to help you get everything right.

Spend some time on our website and access our free business templates to learn more about how to save time, protect your business, and ensure that your employees feel valued in the process.