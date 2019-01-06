Medical SEO 101: 5 Easy Tips to Grow Your Customer Reach

A staggering 74 percent of Millennials are interested in virtual health services. More than 62 percent of people look up health-related information online directly from smartphones. In this digital era, customers want fast solutions to their medical needs.

Whether you’re a physician, dermatologist, or cardiologist, it’s important to promote your services and stand out from the competition. You’re running a business, after all. The more patients you have, the more your business will grow and the more money you’ll earn.

Building a strong online presence is a must. You can no longer rely solely on “word-of-mouth” and newspaper ads. Patients need to be able to reach out to you with ease and look up your services with the touch of a button.

That’s where medical SEO comes in. Let’s see how it benefits your business and how to use it to grow your customer reach.

What Is Medical SEO?

Last year, there were more than 501,296 active physicians in the U.S. alone. This number doesn’t include alternative medicine practitioners, psychotherapists, and other healthcare professionals. What’s your plan for standing out from the crowd and getting more patients to your practice?

Today’s customers have a fast-paced lifestyle. They want quality information – and they want it now. That’s where a professional website can help.

Medical SEO focuses on the steps needed to actively promote your health business online and optimize your site for the search engines. When done right, it can help full your waiting room, boost your reputation, and increase your revenue.

The strategies used in medical SEO aim to increase a website’s visibility in search results. The more exposure your site gets, the more people will find it online. This translates into more patients and business growth.

Ready to get started? Use these simple SEO tips to boost your rankings in search results and attract more patients!

Create Quality Content

Nowadays, anyone can set up a website within minutes. However, this step alone isn’t enough to drive traffic and increase your exposure online.

Focus on creating quality content that appeals to both search engines and human visitors. Use a mix of text, photos, and videos.

Let’s say you’re a plastic surgeon. Consider writing about the different plastic surgery procedures, with their benefits and risks. Highlight the key facts your patients need to know before going under the knife.

For example, you can describe the different types of breast implants and their characteristics. Mention who’s eligible for this procedure, what to expect during surgery, and how to recover faster.

In addition to blog posts, you can publish photos and how-to guides on your site. Use plain English and avoid medical jargon.

Pinpoint whatever differentiates you from other plastic surgeons, whether it’s new technology, state-of-art equipment, or discounted services.

Choose the Right Keywords

Keywords and key phrases are an integral part of medical SEO. Basically, these are the terms people use when searching for products and services online.

Let’s take CeviMed, for instance. If you type “patient monitors” in Google, this website will pop up on the first pages. A website that’s optimized for the search engines will be easier to find online.

Make a list of words related to your practice and its services. Next, use keyword research tools to narrow down your list; these programs are either free or paid and display the total search volume, competition, and other aspects related to your targeted keywords. Here are some examples:

Google Keyword Planner

Ahrefs Keywords Explorer

SECockpit

Moz Keyword Explorer

SEMRush

There are also tools that can generate keywords based on your search terms.

Soovle, for example, displays keywords and key phrases from Amazon, Bing, Google, and other popular websites. You may also use Google Trends to see what your potential clients are searching for.

Use Your Keywords Strategically

Now that you have a list of keywords, you might wonder how to use them for maximum impact.

First of all, focus on those with low competition and high search volume. If your goal is to attract local patients, choose keywords that include your city’s or state’s name.

For example, if you’re a plastic surgeon in Miami, Florida, use “Miami cosmetic plastic surgeon,” “Miami plastic surgery specials,” “breast lift Miami,” and so on.

Select the most relevant keywords and build your content around them. Optimize each post and page for one main keyword; include secondary keywords as well.

Also, include your targeted keyword in the page title, URL, meta description and meta tags, image titles and ALT tags, and headlines. Just make sure your content flows naturally.

Refrain from using sneaky practices like keyword stuffing or hiding your keywords. These strategies can get your website banned from the search results and affect user experience.

Leverage the Power of Social Media

SEO and social media marketing go hand in hand. Leverage social networks like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to attract new patients and keep your clients engaged.

Share your blog posts and any promotional offers on these platforms. Distribute other people’s content as well. For example, if a reputable surgeon in your field has recently published an interesting post, share it with your audience – he may return you the favor.

Don’t just throw in a bunch of links on your Facebook page. Provide a compelling description for each and express your opinion. Encourage your fans and followers to ask questions – and reply to them in a timely manner.

Publish Online Reviews from Your Happy Patients

Approximately 90 percent of Internet users read online reviews before purchasing products or visiting a business. Customer reviews are your online footprint and can make or break your reputation.

If your website features positive reviews from satisfied patients, it will rank higher in search results. Google will see it as trustworthy and rank it accordingly.

The same goes for the reviews on your social media pages. They have the power to build customer trust and improve your reputation.

Let your patients know that they leave feedback on your site or blog. Encourage them to write a few words about their experience on your Facebook page as well as on Yelp and local directories.

Grow Your Practice and Stay Competitive

In this digital age, having a solid online presence is no longer optional. You need a website that’s relevant, engaging, and fully functional. Leverage the power of social media to promote your content, reach out to potential patients, and establish your authority online.

Medical SEO is your best ally. With the right strategies, you can expand your reach and take your marketing efforts to the next level.

If you’re looking for the best ways to attract more patients, these medical marketing tips can help. Follow our advice to grow your practice and stay competitive!