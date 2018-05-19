7 Medical Marketing Tips For Doctors To Get More Patients

If you run a small doctor’s office, you know the importance of having a steady stream of new patients. Here are 7 medical marketing tips for doctors to get more patients.

Without patients, a doctor’s office is not going to be able to stay open for long. But if you want to generate more patients for your doctor’s office, you might be feeling a little bit stuck.

Fortunately, it’s not too hard to market your doctor’s office, if you follow a few proven steps.

In fact, if you keep reading, you’ll learn 7 medical marketing tips you can put into action right now, to help you generate more patients for your office.

Let’s begin!

1. Make Your Website Mobile-Friendly

A lot of people access online resources using their phone. So you need to make sure your website is mobile-friendly. If it isn’t, people will not spend a lot of time browsing your website.

You need to make sure that using your website is not a frustrating experience when on a mobile device. Ask people to achieve a certain task, when browsing your website on a mobile device.

By observing them, you will be able to see how easy it is to use your website.

If they have any feedback, make sure you act upon it. After all, each and every person who leaves your website, without getting in touch, represents a potential lost patient.

If you want to increase the number of people visiting your website, you might give it certain special features. For instance, you could add a section that advertises hospital jobs.

2. Start Creating Content

When you create content, you can share your expertise with people who might be using the internet to figure out what is wrong with them.

If they come across your content, they will see you as someone who is an authority on the topic.

People might then think about reaching out and becoming a patient of yours.

When you are writing medical content, make sure you use a disclaimer. Also, make sure everything you write is factually correct and not misleading. If you need help creating content, think about hiring a writer.

3. Use AdWords

You can also use AdWords to help you promote your doctors office. With AdWords, you can promote your website whenever someone types a certain keyword into Google.

For example, if someone lives in Michigan, and they’re interested in getting a flu shot. They might type in ‘Michigan flu shot.’ With AdWords, you can set things up so that your doctor’s office is promoted when this keyword is entered.

You will pay whenever someone clicks on a link to your website. If you want to get results with AdWords, you need to make sure you target the right keywords. You also need to make sure you are bidding enough.

4. Set up a Referral Program

Referrals can be another way to get people into your doctor’s office.

Make sure you ask people if they can refer others to your doctor’s office. You will be surprised at the number of people who take action on your suggestion if you ask them to do so in the first place.

5. Consider Direct Mail

You can also use forms of print marketing like direct mail to promote your doctors office. There are many companies that will help you launch a direct mail campaign.

The key to success with direct mail is that you create something that is eye-catching and drives people to take action. If you are unsure of how to create something like this, take a look at existing examples of direct mail.

Is there anything that has arrived at your home of which has caught your attention? Is there anything that you could borrow from it to improve the odds of success for your own campaign?

Consider providing people with a discount if they bring in the direct mail letter when they have their appointment.

If you are going to provide people with a discount, make sure it is for something that will be in high demand. If it is for something not a lot of people care for, your results are going to be poor.

When you are running a direct mail campaign, it is important you pay close attention to the numbers. This will help you understand what works and what doesn’t work.

6. Use Traditional Ads as a Form of Medical Marketing

You can also use traditional forms of advertising to help you obtain more patients. If there is a popular local directory, consider taking out an ad.

A lot of the time, it does not cost a lot of money to take out an ad within these leaflets. You will find that the returns are good if your ad is engaging.

If you are stuck on how to create an engaging ad, revisit some of the things we mentioned regarding the creation of a direct mail piece. Think about mentioning some kind of special offer within the ad. Tell people that they will be able to benefit from this offer if they bring in the ad when they have their appointment.

7. Treat Patients Well

The best way to market your practice is by treating patients well. If you can do that, then it is going to be a lot easier to get more patients. After all, these patients will tell other people about your practice, because they had a good experience.

If you treat patients well, it also increases the odds that they will remain patients for years to come.

This is good because it costs more to acquire patients, then it does to keep them. Make sure you elicit feedback from patients, so you can find out what can be done to make things better.

Popular With Patients?

A doctor’s office is going to be a quiet place without patients. If your doctor’s office is looking a little sparse, you need to know how to use marketing to improve your patient numbers.

In this post, we’ve taken a look at some medical marketing tips you can use to get more patients into your doctor’s office. You need to make sure your website is mobile-friendly. You also need to make sure you are creating helpful content.

Ultimately, though, you need to focus on treating your patients well. If you can do that, there will be less pressure on you to acquire new patients, because very few existing patients are leaving you.

