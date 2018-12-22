Use the Best Link Method: 4 Smart Ways to Earn Backlinks to Your Website

Want to know what the most important Google ranking factor is? Backlinks.

When Backlinko analyzed 1 million Google search results, they found out some interesting information. The number of sites linking to a webpage correlated with Google rankings more than any other factor studied.

If you’re a business owner trying to boost your SEO then you need to try this link method for growing organic search traffic. Don’t know how to do it? Don’t worry; you’ve come to the right place.

In this article, we’re diving into four of the most brilliant methods for increasing your SEO through backlinks. Let’s get started.

Productive and Creative Link Methods To Try Out

Getting a link back to your page isn’t as hard as it seems. If you to put to work these four tricks, you’ll see your rankings shoot up in no time.

1. Create a Resource

Compiling a genius resource is a great way to create genuine backlinks in your industry. Develop a resource that people in your space need or want then give it away for free.

Your peers are always looking for relevant information, especially statistics on your industry, to link back to in their own reports and blog posts.

2. Try Out HARO

Help A Reporter Out, HARO is an incredible online platform that generates backlinks to authoritative new sites in exchange for one’s expertise on a subject. Signing up a source is easy to do and responding to the 3 emails a day is even easier. Check it out here.

3. Give Some Testimonials

Companies are always looking for dynamic and positive testimonials for their products. Companies also like to link back to these people showing their audience that, “yes, this is a real person”.

Think back to products you’ve used in the past few months. Find out if they have a testimonial page and submit yours and your basic info (including web link). You might just get a backlink making it an easy win.

4. Take Advantage of Broken Links or Blank Pages

All too backlink to web pages fail. Either the domain wasn’t renewed or their site shuts down. No one wants to backlink a blank or broken page but sometimes, as a business owner, we miss them.

Take advantage of businesses who backlink to these blank pages and 404 errors. Use resources like Domain Hunter Plus and Ahrefs to identify what sites have these problems and any other sites that point to it.

Here’s where you want to jump in. If you have material that fits into that businesses’ niche, you can email them, letting them know that they have a blank page or 404 error.

Be kind and provide them with a link to your own material so that they can replace the link to yours if they feel inclined to do so.

We understand that sometimes, SEO trends can be hard to keep up with and often require a lot of effort. If you’re tired of dealing with the ever-changing SEO algorithms then why not consider white label SEO? It’s easy to use requires way less hassle.

Want More Small Business Tips?

If you liked these link methods and are looking for more ways to boost your business, then head over to our blog for everything from entrepreneurship to marketing to customer service.