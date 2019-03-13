Unique Marketing Gifts to Include in Your Next Swag Bag

Promotional products aren’t just a cost-effective form of marketing and a powerful way to generate buzz about your brand.

They also make great gifts for your most valued customers, perfect rewards for your staff members, and even giveaway items for social media contests and trade show attendees.

You want to make sure you’re choosing the most unique marketing gifts, so your company can seriously stand out.

Read on to learn about some of our favorites.

1. Custom Lip Balm

Looking for cost-effective marketing gifts that are easy to transport?

If you, then rely on custom lip balm with your company’s name, logo, and contact information to make certain everyone remembers your name long after the trade show is over.

These items are especially awesome for outdoor companies, medical offices, and beauty/cosmetic shops that can’t yet afford to develop and release their own products.

2. Portable Seating

Especially if you’re looking to invest in big-ticket promotional items for corporate giveaways, branded portable seating takes the cake.

These are great items to give away if you’re trying to increase your following on social media. Foldable chairs are ideal for sports companies, event planners, food/drink companies, and even real estate businesses.

You can even use promotional branded chairs to ensure that your team members make a statement when attending a tailgate party together or enjoying a day at the beach.

Everyone who passes by will be curious about your brand!

3. A Branded USB Key

Fun promotional items like beachballs, fidget spinners, and even stuffed animals will certainly bring a smile to everyone’s face.

But marketing gift ideas should also be genuinely useful. You’ve invested your money in these products. You don’t want them to end up in the trash.

Enter branded USB keys.

Everyone always needs a little extra storage space, and the recipients will think of you every time they plug in their flash drives.

4. The Gift of Wine

Whether it’s after a long day at work, on vacation, or even just spending a fun night in front of a fireplace with friends, there’s never a bad time to crack open a bottle of wine.

A beautiful bottle of wine is the perfect gift for those extra-special clients. You can name the wine after your company, put your logo on the bottle or the cork, and explain your company’s story on the wine label.

It also works as a way to acknowledge a large sale, like an engagement ring, a home, or even a car.

You can include a personal message on your promotional wine bottle labels if you really want to show how much you appreciate their business.

See the Power of These Marketing Gifts for Yourself

Looking for more tips on how to expand your brand with marketing gifts? Need to understand how to develop a sense of loyalty in both your clients and your employees?

We’ve got you covered.

Keep checking back with our blog to learn more about cost-effective advertising strategies, how to stand out from your competitors, and so much more.

Isn’t it time you made a lasting impression?