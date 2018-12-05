Top 5 SEO Tricks You Need to Boost Traffic

When it comes to boosting your site’s traffic, nothing is more effective than search engine optimization, often shortened to SEO.

However, organic traffic isn’t known for its speed. In fact, some firms tell clients that it can take between four to six months to see results.

But in an increasingly competitive market, months may as well mean years. So what’s a small business to do?

Take action, of course!

Don’t wait: Use these five SEO tricks to generate more traffic stat.

1. Shorten Keywords

Ask someone only passingly familiar with SEO what they know about the marketing practice and they’ll likely say one thing: Keywords.

Keywords may as well be synonymous with SEO at this point, but that doesn’t mean you can rely on the same old tricks.

Instead, it’s time to rethink your keyword ranking strategy. You’ll need to be proactive about how you strategize your keywords, as Google’s preferences between short, medium, and long-tailed keywords alternate with some degree of regularity.

Thankfully, Google has taken much of the guesswork out of the process. Be sure to consult Keyword Planner before committing to keywords.

2. Build Backlinks

Link building should be a cornerstone of your strategy. And while inbound links are vital, backlinks may matter even more.

If you’re unfamiliar, a backlink is a link that takes a user from one website to another. Backlinks are common in social media as well as blog content.

With that said, a link isn’t just a link. It needs to follow a strict set of criteria to generate the best results such as relevance and trustworthiness.

Be sure to check out this post from Adam White of SEOJet for more info on how to build the perfect backlink strategy to further establish your site’s authority.

3. Optimize Your Site’s Images

A picture may be worth 1,000 words, but is it worth 1,000 clicks? If you’re optimizing your images, it should be.

Compressing your images and adding alt text can make your site faster. And if you’re using keywords, it increases the odds of your image showing up on Google Images.

What’s more, optimizing images is quite simple.

Simply go into the image’s description on your website and you’ll see a small box labeled ‘alt text’. Put in a brief explanation or caption, and voila, you’re done!

4. Restructure Your Content Strategy

Content is king in the world of SEO. Audiences crave insightful and engaging content.

But if you’re only relying on blog posts, you’re missing out on a ton of traffic.

It’s time to start moving toward a more modern approach. Begin thinking about ways you can implement video, guest posts, and more into your content strategy.

Video content, in particular, is a huge draw and tends to perform the best on social media.

5. Build a Better, Faster, Stronger Site

Want instant clicks? Make your site load faster.

Today’s audience won’t wait around for your site to load. On average, your standard web surfer will only wait two to three seconds for a site to load.

After that you’ve lost them — and it could be for good.

Here are a few easy ways to speed up your site:

Remove any unnecessary or redundant web pages or consolidate them into other sections.

Compress images.

Reduce server response time.

Eliminate redirects.

Though it may sound complicated, this is one of the easier SEO tips for beginners, as much of this can be done from your site’s dashboard.

These SEO Tricks Are Sure to Drive Traffic

If you’re looking for a way to boost traffic, these easy SEO tricks should be exactly what you’re after.

