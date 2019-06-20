The Secrets of Discovering Your Niche Audience

Contrary to belief, all marketing is not the same. You have to make people care about what you do. But in order for you to do that, you have to know who your audience is.

Now you might be wondering how to find your niche market. Well, it’s actually a lot easier than you might think! To find and reach your audience in the most impactful way possible, you need to know what your niche is and make it work for you.

It’s time for you to take that next step as an entrepreneur. Keep reading to find the keys to discovering your niche audience!

How to Find Your Niche Market: A Complete Guide

Finding your niche is something that can seem more complicated than it actually is. People try to create a niche in an area they see more potential for money, but it may not be something they are passionate or experienced in. Here are some ways you can set yourself up for success.

1. Establish Your Skills and Passions

People love authenticity and they can sense when someone is doing something under false pretenses. The first part of finding your niche market is to do a little self-evaluation.

What are you truly passionate about? Is it something that you would still be doing, even if it wasn’t making you any money? If you are being motivated by money, then the moment that income stops, your motivation will be gone as well.

Along with that, figure out what you are really skilled in. Are you a great speaker? Are you great with seeing all the details and managing things behind the scenes?

The best way to set yourself on the right path is by finding a way to take the skills you have and team them with your passions. There are bound to be struggles on your journey to becoming a serial entrepreneur. But if you are doing something you are passionate about, it makes it easier to keep pushing forward even when times are tough.

2. Does Your Niche Have a Demand?

Many times entrepreneurs find themselves unsuccessful because the niche they are trying to hit doesn’t have a large enough market. Before you dive head first into a new idea, you want to make sure your niche market is large enough to be sustainable. And even more, that the market is something that will grow as you do.

A big part of this research is also finding out what kind of competition you will have. If your potential niche is already oversaturated with competitors, you might want to rethink your idea.

When it comes to competition, having some is good because it means there is a market for your niche. Too little or too much competition is never a good thing.

3. Determine Profitability Potential

When you are trying to figure out if your niche can make you money, there are a few things you can do. The first thing you can do is do a simple keyword search for your niche and things related. If there are at least 10,000 or so searches, there’s a good chance the possibility for profit is there.

Something else you can do is to search outside of Google on specific websites like Amazon. If you search your niche and find a lot of results, that is a good sign that there is a great market that could lead to profitability.

By this point, the hope is that you’ve established that there is both a market for your niche, as well as a high enough demand that people will pay for it. If you can put a check next to both of those, you are well on your way!

4. Come Up with a Gameplan

Traditional marketing has gone the way of the T-Model Ford. It was groundbreaking and built a great foundation for what marketing is. But it can also really hold you back from reaching your full potential.

If you limit your demographic by age or location, this will only pigeon hole you into the same audience you initially create. Don’t be afraid to expand your marketing campaign. Your primary audience may be 25-35-year-old males, but that doesn’t mean people outside of that won’t like or even love what you have to offer.

5. Adjust Your Plan as Needed

One of the biggest thing that prohibits a business from growing is the unwillingness to grow and change with the times. If your audience isn’t growing the way you want it to, don’t be afraid to make some changes.

This means taking initiative and not being afraid to leave something stagnant behind for something more promising. That could even mean trashing your entire first idea. Those with an entrepreneur’s spirit never have a shortage of fun and exciting ideas.

Don’t worry about losing an audience you may already have. 1 of 2 things can happen when you start a new project.

Those who are loyal to you and believe in you will come along for the ride. And just because some don’t, doesn’t mean you’ve failed. There are always more and different people you can reach, especially with a fresh new concept, idea or business.

Don’t be afraid to outgrow your own ideas. As you grow and gain knowledge, you will learn things about yourself and about running a business. It may not help with your current product or service, but it could help you take the next idea to another level.

Engage and Capture

The question of how to find your niche market is not as much of a mystery as you might think. If you believe in what you are doing, it will be a magnet attracting people everyone you go.

So what are you waiting for?

It’s time to take a leap of faith and turn your dream into a reality. Your niche is your biggest weapon, so make it work for you! Check out the rest of our blog and we’ll help bring your expertise and niche to the world!