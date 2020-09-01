Skyrocket Your Sales: The Secrets to Selling Products Online

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are over 30 million businesses in the United States.

Due to high competition, many businesses don’t survive for longer than five years. There are many things that contribute to the overall success of a business, but in the 21st century, a big part of business success is based on selling online.

Discover more about selling products online and find out how you can boost your online sales.

How to Sell Your Products Online

Once your business is set up and you have products, one of the first things you need to do is get your business and products online. Many consumers still enjoy going into physical stores, but when it comes to making purchases more customers do so online. But how do you start selling online?

Choose Your Platform

The first thing you need to do is choose which platform you want to sell on. There are many options and you might find that choosing several is right for your business and products.

You might choose to sell your products on Amazon, Etsy, eBay, Bonanza, or your own website. Before you choose a platform make sure you research the pros and cons of each option. For example, some platforms might have more sellers than others, which means there is more competition.

The type of platform you choose will also depend on the products you sell. For example, Etsy is a platform mainly for those who seel arts and crafts.

Don’t forget to look into the different fees associated with each platform. Amazon seller charges start from $39.99 a month and the platform also has referral fees of between 8% and 15% per item. This means that selling on your website might work out cheaper than selling items on Amazon.

However, website costs and maintenance can rack up. Remember if you choose to sell products on your website, that you need a website that is interactive and engaging, which is why many businesses invest in hiring a React Developer to help them achieve this.

Think About Online Marketing Strategies

Once you’ve chosen your platform you need to create marketing strategies to ensure customers can find you and will choose to buy from you. Marketing strategies take time to perfect and need to constantly be adjusted over time. But to begin with, think about how your products and pages look to your customers.

You need to create product copy and descriptions that attract your ideal audience. Alongside relatable copy that details the benefits, you need to include high-quality photos of your products.

Another really effective strategy for businesses that are just starting out (and for long-established ones) is to ask your customers for reviews. Reviews are a really effective way to show your potential customers why they should buy from you, based on what other people have to say about your products and business.

However, being present online isn’t enough. Once you’ve created product pages that reflect your business and products best, you also need to think about the long-term marketing plan. This means you need to strategize how you can attract more customers and lead them to your platform or website.

Common marketing strategies include PPC, SEO, social media marketing, paid ads on Facebook or Instagram, email marketing, and content marketing. Explore your options and don’t be afraid to give different strategies a try – even if you’ve never used them before.

4 Tips for Selling Products Online

Whichever platform you choose to sell products online on, there will be advantages and disadvantages, but there are ways you can ensure your business succeeds.

Often these are simple things you can easily implement, for example, customers prefer an authentic brand with a personal touch. This means you need to sell your products with copy that is human-friendly but in a way that speaks directly to your ideal customers.

1. Put Your Customers First

No matter what products you’re selling or what your business is, the most important tip you can implement isn’t one about the digital world. Instead, this tip is one that falls under business 101. Put your customers first.

Customer service is everything, whether it’s physical or virtual. Your customers need to know that if they have a question or query about your products that they can easily contact you. Whether you’re using a website or an online selling platform, make sure your contact details are visible.

2. Ask for Feedback

Another aspect of customer service is ensuring your customers feel valued and listened to. Asking for feedback is a great way to improve your products and services and ensure your customers are happy.

Running a survey every couple of months or conducting valuable market research can help your customers get what they want and need and can help your business stay relevant. So, be sure to ask for feedback from your customers and throw in an incentive for them to provide such feedback, such as discounts or giveaways.

3. Use Keywords in Your Copy

Many small businesses work on a budget, so your marketing strategy might not be able to stretch to regular PPC ads. But that’s okay because there are plenty of free marketing options, including keywords (or SEO).

Using relevant keywords on your website or in your product descriptions can help customers easily find your products, without you having to spend a penny. Make a list of all your keywords and ensure that they are sprinkled throughout your copy and descriptions.

For example, if you’re a small business that sells reusable shopping bags then you need to make sure that the phrase reusable shopping bags is in your copy.

4. Get Social

Social media is a great way to connect with more of your ideal audience, engage with your current customers and stay relevant in their eyes, and build long-lasting relationships with both existing and new customers.

Remember that when you’re just starting out that you don’t need to master all social channels. You can start by finding the platform that is right for you and your audience. If your target audience is millennials then you need to be on Facebook and Twitter, however, if your target audience is Generation Z then you need to be on Instagram or Snapchat.

Sell More to Secure Your Business Success

As you can see, selling products online doesn’t need to be a big scary step that you put off for years. Selling your products online is an essential part of your business’s success, however, it might take a while to find the strategies and things that work best for you. To make sure you succeed, follow our tips, and always remember that your customers are at the heart of everything you do.

