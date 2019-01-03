Make Your Business Boom: 7 Content Marketing Strategy Steps for a Successful 2019

Small businesses with blogs generate 126 percent more lead growth. Do you have the right content marketing strategy for your business? If you don’t, you should develop your content marketing plan as soon as possible.

You may think you need to hire a content expert. Yet, you can do it on your own but, only if you follow the right steps. Don’t know how to do it?

We’ve got you covered. We’ll tell you what marketing strategy steps are a must in your content marketing plan and how to do it on your own. Keep reading to start strategizing today.

Marketing Strategy Steps to Make Your Business Go Boom-Boom in No Time

You may think you must hire an expert to handle your marketing. Yet, you can develop a content marketing plan on your own. You might’ve asked yourself how to do content marketing.

There isn’t a one size fits all formula to developing the best plan. But, you can develop the right content marketing plan if you focus on your company vision, market, and audience.

Don’t know where to start? Here are 7 no-brainer steps you should include in your content marketing plan.

1. Analyze Your Current Market Position

Before developing your plan, you must analyze your position in the market. Are you doing content marketing? If so, you should take a look at your analytics.

Also, you should conduct a content audit. During this audit, you will analyze your brand’s content, its relevance, success and identify where there’s room for improvement. You should take a look at the backlinks, content links, social sharing, titles, and descriptions.

While you analyze your market position, you should aim to learn more about your audience. How can your content meet their needs? Your content should aim to fix their everyday problems.

When you analyze your content, you should search for subjects relevant to your audience you haven’t discussed before. Also, you should compare how your business is performing against your competitors.

Also, you should try to pinpoint any social media mistakes you’re making in your content strategy. This information will help you define your content marketing objectives.

2. Define Your Audience and Approach

Now that you know how your business ranks in the market, you must define your approach and goals in your content marketing plan. In this step, you will define your audience and how you will approach them.

An example is how if your potential customer is the millennial demographic, you should consider including online scheduling options in most of your marketing channels. Today, you can even add it to your social media chatbot.

You must define what marketing channels you will use to target your audience. It’s recommended that you use your website and as many social media channels as you can.

You aren’t certain that your targeted audience is on Facebook or Instagram. So it’s important to share content on more than one platform to improve your chances of reaching your audience.

3. Choose the Types of Content

Once you know your audience, you must define the types of content you will use in your content marketing strategy. It’s recommended that you use your website as a content hub. Consider adding a blog to your site to share relevant content.

You could use the content you share on your website, repurpose and share it on your other channels. This strategy will create a uniform online presence for your business. Some of the types of content you may consider are videos, graphics, and memes to grab the attention of your audience.

4. Plan Your Content Creation Process

Once you identify the types of content, you must plan your content creation process. Are you going to create your content in-house? Do you have the resources you need to create your content?

Most small businesses don’t have their own marketing department. If that’s your case, don’t let it stop you. You should consider outsourcing a content expert such as the following firm https://www.microdinc.com/content-marketing-services/ to create your content.

Also, you must define your content production process. You should consider asking your content expert to create an outline for your approval before writing or creating any post. Keep in mind that your process must cover from content developing to sharing to implement the best content marketing plan.

5. Create Your Content and Calendar

After you figure out your content creation process, you must create your content calendar. In your calendar, you will define your content and when you will share it. You may think you don’t need a content calendar but, it’s essential for a successful content marketing plan.

Following a calendar will help you maintain the production workflow while creating the content you need. After you set up your calendar and assign the content creation duties to your in-house or outsourced team, it’s time to start creating your content.

6. Share Your Content and Market Your Business

Once you create your content, it’s time to publish it and market your business. While this step may sound easy, you must schedule your content sharing. On social media, you may consider sharing immediately or using a drip campaign.

If you have an email list with leads, you should share your content with them on your newsletters. These emails will help you connect with your audience and convert them into your customers.

7. Prioritize Your Content Channels

It would be ideal for your business to have an online presence in as many content channels as possible. Yet, not all content platforms work for all businesses.

As you start sharing content and marketing your business, you will learn where your audience hangs out. You should take a look at the shares by network, content type and length. Once you find those platforms, you should prioritize sharing your content on those channels.

Can You Develop a Content Strategy on Your Own?

You can develop your own content marketing plan on your own. Hiring an expert may make it easier and speed the process of implementing your content marketing strategy.

The key to implementing a successful plan is including the right marketing strategy steps. There’s no one size fits all formula when it comes to content marketing. Your plan must fit your market and business.

While you want to sell your products and services, your content must focus on providing value to your audience. Your customer wants to learn how you can make their life easier.

Want to learn more ways to harness the power of marketing your business? Read our article for must-know marketing tips to grow your business today.