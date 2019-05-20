Internet Marketing 101: A Guide to Success

New businesses need to budget more for marketing, averaging 10 percent of operating budgets. Marketing dollars go a lot further these days with internet marketing if you can leverage multiple digital channels.

Social media, Google Maps, Yelp, and message boards are some of the ways you can target your audience. Unlike traditional print, TV, and radio ads, internet marketing provides a better opportunity to connect with buyers. A more authentic presence grants greater trust and brand loyalty.

Internet marketing requires nothing to start, but the more you put in, the more you get out of it. Keep reading if you want to know more about how internet marketing can change your definition of success.

Serving the Customer’s Needs

Have you ever come across a major marketing campaign for a new product that left you confused? A product so out of character or unnecessary that you wonder “who asked for this?” That’s what happens when you are out of touch with your target audience.

Internet marketing strategies employ customer-centric campaigns that build strong report and gain useful analytics. This type of marketing increases returns on investment over time.

Marketing Your Story

Internet marketing is great for building a strong foundation for new companies. Creating a story and a presence online is important for small businesses to compete. Branding involves a great story and relatable content.

A strong logo and slogan don’t hurt, but branding doesn’t require anything more than a strong personal connection to work. Authenticity is key to being successful on social media. Integrate your face and voice a lot into your branding to form a more emotional bond with your audience.

Attracting an Audience

If you build it, they will come. If you build it online, you need to funnel people in first. Internet marketing takes advantage of organic and paid traffic strategies. Sharing and posting on social media is necessary to build your brand and rank your websites.

Not all traffic is going to convert, which is why you need targeted marketing campaigns. These are going to produce much higher ROI and the potential for returning customers, remarketing opportunities.

Content Marketing

Promoting is more involved than blogging. When the emphasis is placed on content it offers more legitimacy to the brand. Mix up the content, for example, news articles, office cleaning guides, online seminars, and video/audio recordings.

Concentrate on the structure and delivering useful content. Always keep an eye on your metrics, ensure that you’re catching the correct traffic sources.

Internet Marketing Trends

Internet marketing can produce results instantly and over the course of many years. Curating a social media audience takes time and energy to grow into a success. Remember, you’re not trying to get lucky here with a viral piece of content.

Build your brand slow and steady and you’ll attract many more loyal customers. These core brand ambassadors will help your brand reach a wider audience. People trust advice and suggestions from friends more than any advertisement.

Learn about new online marketing trends in 2019 to take advantage of these internet marketing tools.