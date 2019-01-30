How to Get Customers When You Start a New Business: 8 Important Tips to Consider

Launching a new business is a huge deal. You need to have dedication, vision, and a solid plan. Knowing how to get customers and bring in the dollars isn’t straightforward, but success is there up for grabs.

In this article, we are sharing 8 tried and tested tips to get you started on your way to success

1. Define Your Target Market

Everyone knows that the more focused your marketing is, the more qualified customers you will attract. However, when trying to focus on a specific niche, you might narrow the scope of your business.

It is important to define your target market in order to craft an efficient marketing strategy. Consider what your competitors are using to pitch their offerings and try to visualize who your ideal customer, or avatar, is.

While it pays to stand out from the crowd, you do need to follow certain conventions when defining your target audience. That is why you should rely on statistics and metrics. For example, depending on the age, the sex, and the geographical location of your audience, your branding, your website, and your marketing campaigns will look completely different.

2. Always Call to Action

Perhaps the easiest tweak to get more customers when starting out is to craft powerful calls to action. If you already have your social media, and your official website up and running, you may attract more people just by adding a couple of lines in every post you make.

Calls to action must be the cornerstone of your marketing plan. They can be as simple as a “Buy Now” button, or as elaborate as long paragraphs with bullet points on the features and benefits of your offerings.

Your goal here is to generate interest and increase engagement with your audience. Try to involve your customers with your calls to action. Ask them what they think, encourage them to comment, and give them a reason to sign up or buy.

3. Learn How to Get Customers by Studying Patterns and Educating Yourself

As we have seen above, studying statistics and metrics is key to understanding your market. On top of that, you should focus on personal development. When it comes to entrepreneurship, nobody is perfect and even giants like Buffett and Gates continue to educate themselves daily.

As you learn and grow, you will be able to identify new opportunities, come up with new product ideas, and refine your business strategy.

4. Use What You’ve Got

Your first marketing goal should be your existing network. Before branching out, you should focus on your existing contacts and try to turn as many of them as you can into your core customers.

It’s no shame to start with friends, family, and former colleagues. These easy pickings will help you refine your marketing approach and get some easy sales straight away.

5. Leverage Advertising

Online advertising presents an excellent method to reach millions of potential customers. Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is cost-effective and accessible to businesses of all sizes and scopes.

Creating an online ad campaign will eat up some of your marketing campaign, but if done right, it can get you ahead of competition. With online ads, you have two major options: social media ads and search engine ads.

Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram offer affordable paid ad options for businesses. With these, your content becomes “sponsored” and appear on the top of feeds.

Search engine ads are now synonymous with Google Ads. These PPC ads allow you to place your sponsored links on top of Google’s search engine result pages.

Implementing such a campaign might be challenging, so you might want to look into PPC management. If you are unsure about PPC management, visit now a reputable white label PPC management site and do your research to decide.

6. Offer Bonuses, Promotions, Free Trials, and Freebies

Perhaps the fastest way to get a potential customer interested is by throwing in bonuses. Offering free trials, time-limited promotions, and other freebies might cut some of your profits, but will also get you genuine reviews and testimonials.

Offering free samples is also great when it comes to testing the waters. Before launching a new product, you can offer free samples along with existing products and measure customer reaction.

If you are a service-based company, offering freebies becomes somewhat more complicated. You may offer time-limited software trials, a one-time consultation, or some other kind of free service you can afford to offer.

7. Give Keynote Speeches at Industry Events

If you have some expertise, it pays to invest in becoming a thought leader in your field. Giving keynote speeches will establish your authority. This authority will extend to your business and ensure the longevity of your company.

If you are still new, you can offer to give free speeches and be active at industry events.

8. Connect and Cooperate

Finally, you should focus on connecting with other entrepreneurs regardless of market. Instead of competitors, you can see these are members of your network. You may expand your network through conventions, online business forums, and industry events.

Connecting with other business people will allow you to identify new opportunities and potential partnerships, and teach you how to get customers. No business operates in a vacuum, so it’s best to go out there and make as many connections as possible.

Looking for a community of like-minded small business owners? Join the SmallBusinessBrief forum to discuss marketing, personnel, SEO, attracting new customers, and any other topic to help take your business to the next level.