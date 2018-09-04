How To Become An Influencer While Making Money Through An Affiliate Marketing Website

You’ve probably heard that being an influencer is a profitable marketing strategy. The same can be said about affiliate marketing. What if you combined the two marketing strategies to boost profits and gain credibility within a niche? Here’s how to become an influencer while running an affiliate marketing website.

Becoming an influencer isn’t easy, but being one opens up various other ways to make money. You can monetize your influence by selling e-products, creating sponsored blog posts, hosting events, and more.

Recently, influencers are also making a large amount of money with affiliate marketing, where they earn a percentage of a sale of the product/service that they’re marketing.

How much do affiliate marketers make? That depends on their credibility and ability to grow followers.

Interested in becoming an influencer and running an affiliate marketing website?

Follow these affiliate marketing tips to get you started.

Select Your Niche and Social Media Platform

Before you start creating content and earning followers, you have to find your niche first.

Do you want to be a travel guru? Or perhaps a beauty influencer? How about reviewing tech items?

Next, choose your social media platform. If you want to make videos, try YouTube. If you post a lot of pictures, Facebook and Instagram are both great.

For affiliate marketing, creating a website is the best option. Note that you don’t necessarily have to confine yourself to one platform only.

Develop a Content Strategy and Create Great Content

When you have a niche and a social media account, it’s time to post content. As an influencer, it will be your job to provide valuable information. Your content strategy should revolve around that while maintaining your own personality and voice.

The quality of your content matters greatly, as well. Use cameras that can capture high-quality photos and videos, publish articles that are interesting and well-written, and keep the content coming to maintain your relevance.

Grow Your Network

Great content will attract followers, but you have to exert effort in growing your network as well. Take advantage of social network advertising. Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have programs that can promote your post or advertise your page.

You can also create guest posts, but make sure to choose websites that will boost your credibility and authority on the subject. Lonelybrand is an example of a website that helps brand marketers.

Select the Right Affiliate Program

When you have enough followers who trust you, you may now choose an affiliate program. Make sure to select one that’s relevant to your niche, which allows you to build value around it.

Choose programs with low competition to get more conversions, but don’t just choose anything, because your credibility as an influencer is on the line. Only select products and services that you believe in. If you promote low-quality products, your authority takes a hit and you lose your followers.

Track Your Affiliate Marketing Website

Don’t forget to track your affiliate links in your website to see if they’re working. Google Analytics, for example, has a Click Tracking feature that lets you see how many clicked on a particular affiliate link.

There are other tools that can also help you track your sales and conversions. Use the data they provide to help you see what’s working and what’s not, which then leads you to better affiliate marketing strategies.

