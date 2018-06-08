7 Tips for Small Business Website Design

Getting the attention of potential customers takes a lot of effort. But these small business website design tips might just make your job a little easier. Click here now!

If you’re a small business owner, chances are you’re looking for ways to expand your customer or client base. One of the best ways to expand your outreach is through a website.

Websites are essential in this day and age. If you don’t have one for your company, you need to get one. Yesterday.

There are many elements that could and should go into your small business website design. So where do you start?

Hit the ground running by following these seven expert tips.

1. Add Traffic Generators

You need something in place to get people to your site and keep them coming back for more.

Social media buttons are great for this. Make it easy for people to follow your social media sites and for them to share your site on their favorite platforms.

Search Engine Optimization is big too. Make sure your site has what people are looking for by implementing important keywords in your content.

2. Choose a Great CMS

One of the biggest decisions you’ll have to make in your web design is which content management system (CMS) to go with. There are plenty of CMS options out there, so make sure you choose the one that suits your business offerings best.

Consider the elements you need. If you require a way for customers to purchase directly from your site, make sure the CMS you choose has an option for that.

3. Maximize for Mobile

In order to keep people on your website, you’ve got to provide an experience that they love. That means optimizing your site for mobile.

Make sure your site looks great and functions well from tablets and phones, not just computers.

4. Have What They Want

As you design your website, consider why people will come there.

Are they looking for information on your business? Or trying to find medical forms? Maybe they need to set up an appointment.

Whatever your customers are likely to come to your site for, make sure you have it.

5. Keep It Simple

It may be tempting to go for the most eye-catching design, but remember this: simple is better.

Simplicity in design is better than something over the top. Feel free to use attention grabbers like great images, but keep your overall design simple and easy to understand. Don’t be afraid to leave some white space!

Anderson Roofing & Home Improvement‘s site is a great example of simplicity that works.

6. Include Intuitive Navigation

If you want people to stay on your site, they need to be able to get where they want to go. While you’re keeping your design simple, don’t forget to keep your navigation system simple too.

Tell your visitors where to go. Make it clear where they can find each element of your site. Specifically point out the elements you most want them to see.

7. Keep Your Site Updated

Now that you have a fabulous website, don’t forget to keep it that way. While your basic design doesn’t need to change, some change is good.

Shake it up by adding new content. Always make sure your information is relevant and up to date.

And from time to time it’s okay to change your design. Just don’t overdo it.

Smart Small Business Website Design

Small business website design doesn’t need to be complicated. Taking only a few things into account will leave you with a great site.

Know what your customers or clients are looking for, and know what you’d like them to see. Keeping it simple will help visitors easily locate what they’re looking for and what you want them to find.

We’d love to help your small business. Head to our website for more tips and tricks to get you on your way.