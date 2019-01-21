Be the Talk of the Town: Top 10 Must-Know Local Marketing Tips

Are you trying to be the talk of the town?

Marketing to your locale is hard to do, especially if you have a new business. Unless you have a great relationship with the local folks, you need help building it from the ground up.

93% of millennials need a local consumer review before buying a product. This means you need a reliable local reputation before people do business with you.

How do you start local marketing from the ground up? It’s not as hard as you think.

A few right moves within the community can help your name get out there. If you’re looking to be the talk of the town in a good way, here are 10 ways to do it.

1. Host a Local Industry Forum

When it comes to event marketing, there’s nothing that works as good as a local industry forum. Invite small and medium businesses to share marketing ideas and boost local business.

Why do you do this? You would want to widen your network and get useful information. This allows you to see new trends and how you can grow with the help of your locale.

Many event marketing strategies work best in an extensive network. You aim to add, not subtract.

2. Build a Referral Network

Referral networks are some of the oldest event marketing ideas in work. The idea is to create a marketing group that helps you and your supply chain.

If you don’t provide the service, it helps the community to refer customers to those who do.

This is a great way to build a good camaraderie with both customers and fellow businesses. You can help your suppliers get more business, which in turn they will appreciate for sure. This is word of mouth marketing that you can stir without issues.

3. Hand Out Referrals of Related Businesses

While we’re in the subject of referrals, one of the best event marketing ideas is marketing your local supply chain. If you supply for or supply to other businesses, talk to them about a cross-business promotion.

You can hand out referral brochures and discounts for related businesses. During events like charities and sponsorships, add friendly enterprises to your event marketing plan. Share the glory with them and grow together.

4. Write Editorials on Local News

Here’s how the local people can learn more about you. Buy space on your local newspaper and valuable sponsored content.

Whether it’s editorial or industry tips, it helps. It can create strong publicity and perception of expertise for the business.

Talk to a local newspaper and see how they do articles from local businesses. You would be buying the space for sure, but it should be worth it. Local newspapers have a strong local following and provide more focus.

You can talk about your local go green strategies or provide your very own tips to success. It’s all up to you.

5. Sponsor Local Events and Charities

When it comes to event marketing, sponsoring local events and charities are reliable. They’re robust methods to get your name around. Sporting events, family events and helping the community go a long way.

Many local events tend to have advertising months before the event itself. Your sponsorship lets you get your name out there.

Constant mention of your brand as one of the most robust event marketing strategies. If the event is a success, you can get a reliable brand recall.

Locals tend to appreciate businesses that provide to charities. You can also get your site listed in many local event sites that can give you great backlinks for your website. Here’s a way they can learn more.

6. Volunteer at Local Non-Profits

Volunteering is not only for individuals. It’s a great way to show that your business cares. It is among the great emotional event marketing ideas out there.

What you do does not need to be a publicized event every time. Instead, it needs to look like a genuine move.

The volunteer work needs to be something that you can connect. You can make it easier for your employees to do the volunteer work. You can even add it to your corporate responsibility for a genuine approach.

This is not a one-time event marketing plan. You may want to keep this as part of your corporate responsibility to get more out of it. You can even consider hiring people with disabilities as part of this.

7. Host Contests

Much like how hosting sporting events or charities work, hosting contests is a great way to get your name out. If your business can create a compelling enough competition related to your niche, go ahead and do so. If you can’t, pick one of the more common types and use it for your event marketing strategies.

When it comes to contests, it does not matter if you thought of the idea or you’re helping a local favorite. What matters is enough people care about the game itself. You can help with its advertising or help build more word of mouth buzz for it through your channels.

8. Use Google My Business

Google My Business is one of the best event marketing ideas you can ever have, and for a reason.

When people need to look for something within their locale, Google suggests local businesses. Only those registered on Google My Business can get this referral.

Whether you’re going for local pack ads or optimizing for GMB, putting yourself on the map helps.

9. Use Facebook Ad Targeting

Advertising is a marketing tradition. We don’t suggest going through the local TV and radio channels anymore, however. They can get expensive and do very little.

What we propose to add in your event marketing is to perform Facebook ad targeting. Regardless of your niche, your locale likely uses Facebook. You can focus ads there.

You can limit it up to a specific demographic, including geolocation. You can then pump it with your choice of ad message and link back to your social media or your website.

Due to how ubiquitous Facebook is, you can be sure that the word will get around.

10. Create Local Focused Content

In your website, here’s a great way to endear your locale. It can help if your business creates content that focuses on your specific geolocation.

Among event marketing strategies, this is a way to connect with your audience. Many people love their locale, so featuring details in your business is a good deed.

Creating local-focused content increases your visibility to those you want going to your business. It also establishes your business as a trusted local entity within your immediate community.

Get Started On Your Local Marketing

Creating local buzz about your business is not very hard, but you need to be sincere about it. Local marketing involves being a genuine part of the community you are trying to do business. People appreciate it more if they know you are trustworthy.

If you need notes and tips on how to make your small business success, do it with Small Business Brief.

Small Business Brief fetches the best small business news, tips, tricks and information that you can use for success. From how to launch a business to proper marketing of your product, we can teach you everything!