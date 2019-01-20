7 Effective Tips on How to Market Your Product

Creating a fantastic product is hard – but marketing it can be an even harder task.

After all, with so many marketing methods to choose from, it’s hard to know which one is worth your time. Is it better to use Facebook Ads or should you use influencer marketing? Should you attend trade shows or should you let word of mouth control the fate of your product?

Here are seven suggestions on what you can do to market your product. If you currently have no idea how to market your product, these tips should help you become a marketing mastermind.

Let’s begin!

1. Instagram Ads

Because so many people use Instagram, it means there’s a lot of ad inventory on offer. This is good for you, because it means Instagram ads are relatively cheap when compared to other forms of online ads.

The quality of your images can have a big impact on your success with Instagram ads.

If you own a smartphone, it shouldn’t be too hard to capture some high-quality pictures. Of course, if your smartphone camera is no good, it might be best to invest in a DSLR camera.

Lighting is another factor that can have a significant impact on the quality of your photos. Thankfully, with the help of a photography lighting lamp, it’s easy to give your photos the lighting they deserve.

2. AdWords

AdWords allows you to promote your product, whenever people type a specific keyword into the Google search engine.

Because AdWords works so well, you’ll find there are a large number of businesses using the platform. This can result in certain keywords having a very high “cost-per-click” price.

That said, you don’t have to go after the most popular keywords right away, and you can always start by targeting some of the cheaper keywords.

3. Facebook Ads

Like Instagram, Facebook is a vast platform and once again this can result in relatively low ad costs.

One of the great things about Facebook advertising is it allows you to target people in unique ways.

For instance, suppose you have a product that people typically buy when they move home.

Using the targeting features provided by Facebook Ads, you can actually reach people that have recently moved home.

Of course, this is just one example of the powerful targeting features on offer. If you spend some time digging through the Facebook settings, you should find a targeting feature that’s perfect for your kind of product.

4) Influencer Marketing

In recent times, influencer marketing has become a bit of a buzzword, and many marketers are using this method to promote their products.

Essentially, this method is reliant on you finding people that have a large following, and then paying them to promote your product.

If you’re going to take this approach, there are a couple of things you need to watch out for.

Firstly, you need to understand that relevance is often more important than the size of the audience.

Suppose you’re trying to sell a dog collar.

It’s better to approach small influencer pages related to dogs, as opposed to large influencer profiles that relate to all kinds of pets. The increased relevance of your promotion means that you’ll likely experience a higher level of engagement.

Secondly, it’s also vital that you pay attention to the relationship the influencer has with their audience.

The better the relationship, the more likely it is that followers will trust the recommendations made by the influencer. You can verify the relationship of an influencer by reviewing the number of comments each post achieves. You’ll also want to take a look at the number of likes too.

5. Magazine Ads

A lot of people think magazine advertising is no longer a worthwhile pursuit. But provided you focus on the fundamental principles of good advertising, these ads can still deliver great results.

One such fundamental principle is relevance – something we’ve touched upon earlier in this post. If you’re going to place some magazine ads, it’s vital that you try to find relevant magazines for your campaign.

You also want to make sure the ads themselves are very appealing. If you can, try to find previous issues of the magazine you’re thinking about advertising in.

Take a look at all the ads that have been placed in this magazine and study the ones that show up repeatedly.

If an ad shows up more than once, there’s a good chance it’s producing a positive ROI. If this weren’t the case, then the advertiser wouldn’t pay for repeated ad placements.

If you doubt your ability to create a compelling ad, think about hiring a graphic designer. If you show them other examples of successful ads, they should be able to craft something for your product, that’ll generate results.

6. Go to a Trade Show

Trade shows give you the chance to get your product in front of people that buy for large retail outlets.

That said, you’ll find that trade shows naturally tend to attract a lot of competition, and so it’s essential you find a way to stand out.

Having a good display is perhaps one of the best things you can do to bring attention to your product. Companies such as Flywheel can help you create a high-quality display that matches your branding.

You might also want to offer some ‘custom apparel’ such as a hoodie which showcases your brand. Taking this step may increase the odds that buyers will remember your product, once the trade show is over.

7. Make Your Product Amazing

If your product is substandard, then no amount of marketing is going to help you.

You, therefore, need to think about how you can improve upon your product so that it almost sells itself.

If you’re not sure how you can improve your product, consider reaching out to some of your past customers.

By asking them some questions on how the product could be made better, they may give you the insight you need to take your product to the next level.

Do You Know How to Market Your Product?

Hopefully, you now know a lot more about how to market your product.

It’s important to note that marketing can be a fickle thing and there’s no telling what will work specifically for your product. You may need to go through a huge number of marketing methods before you see any kind of success.

That said, as long as your product is something people will want to buy, you should eventually hit upon a marketing strategy that’ll boost your sales.

