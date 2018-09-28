B2B Sales Techniques and Marketing Strategies to Help You Finish the Year Strong

As the year winds down, it’s time for one last sales push. With the right B2B sales techniques, you’ll bring in more revenue than you expected. Unfortunately, many small businesses don’t know how to take advantage of this period.

Companies finish the year strongly by doing several things. One is investing in coaching and looking for new talent. They try to get new prospects while gatekeepers are away on vacation.

Moreover, they use up their remaining budgets to get more money later.

Even so, it’s better to have an end-year sales approach. It clears old inventory and helps you plan for the new year. It will maintain your business visibility and boost your brand.

Plus, it will shape your future marketing calendar. You’ll be able to adjust from previous marketing and sales. For example, by getting new buyer personas.

Keep reading to learn the end-of-year sales and marketing strategies you should apply.

Aside from paying for advertising, you can use other cheaper sales and marketing tips. That does not mean there will be a drop off in results. It’s about being productive and effective with your sales moves.

Here are five techniques you can apply:

1. Discounts and Free Offers

First, go for the tried-and-tested discounts, coupons, and offers. Make them exclusive, time-limited, or bundled up. Consider offering free shipping as well.

The decision makers in the companies you are selling to will appreciate paying less. This makes it likely they will buy more items from you. It will also give them a good feeling about your company, which is good for future business.

2. Email Campaigns

Next, focus on personalized email campaigns. These will work better than when you target the company as a whole.

Thus, learn as much as possible about the people who’ll approve the purchase. Then, tailor your emails to the needs you believe they want to solve for their company.

In addition, keep sending email newsletters. They alert buyers about sales offers or new products.

3. Redesigning the Website and Branding Your Business

It might seem strange to update your website this late in the year. Yet, it can give your business a fresh and attractive look. Web design experts make your site more professional and advertise your products better.

Redesigning the site will improve your brand as well. It creates the perception of fresher products and unique services than your competitors. It will help to rank you high, which means potential customers will see your business first.

4. Social Media and Content Marketing

For now, social media attracts other businesses by engaging them online. You can create helpful posts to share or highlight giveaways to promote your company.

Think about outsourcing your content marketing to a top agency. It will save you time and allow experts to produce effective content on your behalf. They will communicate solutions rather than try to sell.

5. Use Cross-Promotions

Last, use cross-promotions to increase your audience. They cut the costs of marketing while still having an impact. You’ll even find that your return on investment is at a high level.

As a bonus, the status of your partner company can boost your own reputation. That’s good for attracting and selling to new customers.

Learn More About Business and Marketing

With the B2B sales techniques above, you’ll close out the year with more money. Give discounts and other free stuff where possible to gain favor. At the same time, work on your website, use social media, and try cross promotions.

